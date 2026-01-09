From quirky wildlife to big things, Australia isn’t short on unique tourism draws. But if there’s one only-in-Australia experience you can’t miss Down Under, it’s an Indigenous tour.

As custodians of the continent for more than 65,000 years, Australia’s Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander guides know Australia better than anyone. Drawing on ancestral knowledge passed down over countless generations, their tours are guaranteed to deepen your understanding of Australia and its rich cultural heritage, while also showing you a fun time.

From relaxed cultural walks to adrenalin-fueled adventures, memorable opportunities to experience Indigenous culture can be found in every state and territory. And you can never sign up for too many, for each guide is the custodian of a unique set of generational knowledge, stories and traditions. Here are 10 of the best Indigenous tours to add to your list.

A lower-arch climb of Sydney Harbour Bridge. Bridge Climb Sydney

1. Climb the Sydney Harbour Bridge with an Indigenous guide

Sydney/Warrane, New South Wales

Scaling the Sydney Harbour Bridge is a bucket-list activity for Sydney/Warrane locals and visitors alike, but did you know there’s an Indigenous guided option? As you ascend the 1332 steps to the summit of the iconic bridge on the Burrawa Aboriginal Climb Experience (suitable for kids aged 8 and above), your Indigenous storyteller guide will share the little-known Aboriginal history of the glittering harbor unfurling below you. Like how Gadigal women fished from nawi (small bark canoes) here for centuries before the ships carrying non-Aboriginal people arrived, and how Aboriginal warrior couple Bennelong and Barangaroo played influential roles in the early days of the British colony. The Aboriginal flag fluttering above you – installed permanently beside the Australian flag atop the bridge in 2022 – honors their legacy.

The Wintjiru Wiru drone show with Uluru in the background. Jessica Lockhart/Lonely Planet

2. Experience ancient culture via new technology

Uluru, Northern Territory

In the spiritual heart of Australia, an ancient story takes flight quite literally as choreographed drones, lasers and projections illuminate the night sky to bring to life the ancient Mala story of the Anangu people. Launched in 2023, Voyages Indigenous Tourism Australia’s Wintjiri Wiru light and sound show is the first time an Indigenous Australian story has been shared through this medium. Hosted in a purpose-built theater atop a desert dune overlooking Uluru, with three tour package options every night (families love the sunset session), it’s an electrifying new way to experience Aboriginal culture in the Northern Territory.

Bay of Fires, Tasmania, Australia. John White Photos/Getty Images

3. Take a hike with the original Tasmanians

Larapuna/Bay of Fires, Lutruwita/Tasmania

With its red-lichen-encrusted boulders and sparkling cyan water, the Larapuna/Bay of Fires region of Lutruwita/Tasmania’s north coast is a highlight for many visitors. And there’s no better way to immerse in this spectacular natural landscape than the wukalina Walk, a 4-day, 3-night Palawa (Aboriginal Tasmanian) guided walking experience suitable for walkers aged 12 and above with a reasonable level of fitness. Along the way, you’ll sleep in architect-designed domed huts inspired by traditional standing camps, feast on bush foods such as wallaby and muttonbird (shearwater), visit significant sites, and huddle around crackling fires as guides and Elders share culture and moving stories of resilience and survival.

The Great Barrier Reef. Vicki Smith/Getty Images

4. See the Great Barrier Reef through Indigenous eyes

Cairns/Giumy, Queensland

Perhaps you’ve dived into Queensland’s Great Barrier Reef before, but have you immersed in its Indigenous story? On a family-friendly day trip from Cairns/Gimuy to the reef with Dreamtime Dive & Snorkel, you won’t just see the magnificent marine ecosystem through a snorkel mask, you'll also gain a deeper understanding of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander connections to the reef dating back to its very creation. Enjoy cultural demonstrations by your Indigenous guides as you cruise to the outer reef (the best area for snorkeling and diving), then join a guided snorkel safari to learn more about the marine creatures you spot as you flipper around, from Totem animals to an unexpected source of natural sunscreen. Tours include a buffet lunch showcasing native ingredients, with introductory and certified diving also available.

A moment during the Explore Byron Bay tour. Explore Byron Bay

5. Experience a different side of a famous beach town

Byron Bay, New South Wales

Indigenous experiences typically begin with a welcome to Country, a tradition designed to show respect for the ongoing connection between Traditional Custodians and the location where the experience is taking place.

When Arakwal Bundjalung woman Delta Kay welcomes you to Country on her Explore Byron Bay tours, it’s impossible not to feel an instant connection to the land. The soulful storyteller shares her deep ancestral knowledge of – and love for – the northern New South Wales beach town of Byron Bay on tours including her new Byron Bay Lighthouse Aboriginal Tour, which traces the 3.7km (2.3-mile) Walgun Cape Byron Walking Track looping Australia’s most easterly point. The headland’s natural beauty and cultural significance is magnified in Delta’s company, with her 2.5-hour tour revealing bush foods, medicines and cultural sites invisible to the untrained eye as well as poignant family stories. You might even get to meet some Arakwal Totem animals including wajung (dolphin), kabul (carpet snake), miwing (sea eagle) and an iconic local resident, burubi (koala). Sturdy footwear is recommended.

6. Get schooled in Aboriginal aquaculture

Budj Bim National Park, Victoria

It’s a common misconception that Aboriginal Australians were simply hunter-gatherers before colonization. To the contrary, the UNESCO-listed Budj Bim Cultural Landscape, 300km (186 miles) west of Melbourne/Narrm demonstrates how Gunditjmara people worked with the natural environment of southwest Victoria to establish a permanent place of human society for 30,000 years. On a Gunditjmara guided tour, you’ll learn how this complex network of stone channels, dams and weirs – one of the world’s oldest and largest aquaculture systems – was used to trap, store and harvest kooyang (short-finned eels). Whether you opt for a 2-hour walk or a full-day tour, expect to wrap with a new appreciation for Aboriginal engineering.

The Ngilgi Cave. Natalia Vostrikova/Shutterstock

7. Revel in the ultimate didgeridoo performance

Margaret River, Western Australia

You haven’t heard a didgeridoo until you’ve listened to Wadandi man Josh "Koomal" Whiteland play the iconic Aboriginal wind instrument in a subterranean limestone cave. Beginning with a guided bushwalk revealing the secrets of traditional medicinal plants, Josh’s Koomal Dreaming didgeridoo cave tours take you into the depths of the Margaret River region’s magnificent Ngilgi Cave, where the hypnotic drone of his didgeridoo – and his captivating cultural stories – are elevated to spine-tingling status. Opt for a twilight tour to explore the cave after it has closed to the public (or a private morning tour before it opens).

Kangaroos grazing on golden grasslands at dawn on Kangaroo Island. Kamadie/Getty Images

8. Trace Creation stories in South Australia

Kangaroo Island, South Australia

Ideal for adventurous visitors to Adelaide/Tarntanya with limited time, SeaLink’s new Kangaroo Island Indigenous Day Tour offers the first Aboriginal tour of the wildlife-rich South Australian island. Led by respected Ngarrindjeri Elder Mark Koolmatrie, the adventure begins with an early-morning transfer from Adelaide to Cape Jervis, where a 45-minute ferry ride brings you to the Kangaroo Island port town of Penneshaw (you can alternatively opt to join the tour in Cape Jervis or Penneshaw). Here Mark guides a fascinating walk investigating bush foods and medicines, and he shares culturally enriched stories relating to local landmarks.

After lunch, the tour takes in two of the island’s top draws: Seal Bay Conservation Park and Flinders Chase National Park, where Mark continues to share rich stories of Kalowinyeri (creation) and Aboriginal connections to the island. An early night is recommended before this long but rewarding day out.

The Jindalba Boardwalk, which runs through the ancient rainforest in the Daintree region of Queensland. FiledIMAGE/Shutterstock

9. Learn the secrets of the world’s oldest tropical rainforest

Daintree region, Queensland

Tropical North Queensland’s UNESCO-listed Daintree Rainforest is undeniably beautiful, and it's recognized as an extremely important site of unique and rich biodiversity. But this wild tangle of ancient greenery is so much more to its Kuku Yalanji Traditional Custodians. On a half or full-day tour in the Daintree region with Walkabout Cultural Adventures, you’ll learn that it’s also a supermarket, pharmacy and hardware store that has sustained the Kuku Yalanji for generations. Owner Juan Walker and his fellow guides are experts at reading the rainforest. Prepare to be amazed as they reveal ingenious survival skills and hidden wildlife while you retrace the steps of their ancestors in Mossman Gorge (which also offers excellent Indigenous tours) or the heart of the Daintree Rainforest in Cape Tribulation. Tours include pick-ups from Port Douglas, Mossman and Daintree Village.

A crocodile in the Yellow River in Kakadu National Park. Chris Chen for Lonely Planet

10. Cruise alongside crocs in the Top End

Kakadu National Park, Northern Territory

As the incoming tide surges up the East Alligator River in Kakadu National Park, saltwater crocodiles converge en masse alongside a causeway known as Cahills Crossing (280km/174 miles east of Darwin/Garramilla) for an easy meal. Watching the spectacle from the riverbank is a popular pastime, with many roadtrippers timing their visit with the tide, but a Guluyambi Cultural Cruise takes you even closer to the action. Departing from a nearby boat ramp and limited to 25 guests, the 1-hour and 45-minute cruise takes you on a journey up the languid river as your Aboriginal guide provides insight into their culture, the river’s abundant food chain, traditional uses for local plants animals and bush survival skills.

Also included is a unique opportunity to disembark on the Arnhem Land side of the river (an activity usually requiring a special permit) for a display of traditional hunting techniques before cruising back downriver, with rock-art viewing along the way.