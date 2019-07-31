In the southeast corner of Daintree National Park, 5km west of Mossman town, Mossman Gorge forms part of the traditional lands of the Kuku Yalanji people…
The Daintree
The Daintree represents many things: Unesco World Heritage–listed rainforest, a river, a reef, laid-back villages and the home of its traditional custodians, the Kuku Yalanji people. It encompasses the coastal lowland area between the Daintree and Bloomfield Rivers, where the rainforest tumbles right down to the coast. It’s a fragile, ancient ecosystem, once threatened by logging but now protected as a national park.
Part of the Wet Tropics World Heritage Area, the spectacular region from the Daintree River north to Cape Tribulation features ancient rainforest, sandy beaches and rugged mountains. North of the Daintree River, electricity is supplied by generators or, increasingly, solar power. Shops and services are limited, and mobile-phone reception is patchy at best. The Daintree River Ferry, one of the few cable ferries of its kind in Australia, carries wanderers and their wheels across the river every 15 minutes or so.
Explore The Daintree
- MMossman Gorge
In the southeast corner of Daintree National Park, 5km west of Mossman town, Mossman Gorge forms part of the traditional lands of the Kuku Yalanji people…
- DDaintree Discovery Centre
This award-winning attraction's aerial walkway, which includes a 23m tower used to study carbon levels, takes you high into the forest canopy. A theatre…
- JJanbal Gallery
Browse and buy the art at this Aboriginal-run gallery, or create your own masterpiece (canvas or boomerang) under the guidance of artist-in-residence,…
- Daintree Rainforest
The Daintree is the accessible section of breathtakingly beautiful coastal lowland rainforest in the Wet Tropics World Heritage Area. This dense, lush…
- MMyall Beach
Easy access from the village makes this Cape Trib's most popular beach for strolling. Areas of fringing reef on Myall Beach are exposed at low tide,…
- CCape Tribulation Beach
North of the headland, Cape Tribulation Beach is a lovely crescent of often empty sand. Easiest access is via the Kulki Boardwalk and car park at the…
- WWalu Wugirriga Lookout
Coming to or from the ferry, stop in at this lookout high in the Alexandra Range for rainforest and coastal views, including where the Daintree empties…
- BBat House
This nursery and research station for injured or orphaned fruit bats (flying foxes), run by conservation organisation Austrop, welcomes visitors.
- SSweet Farm Tours
Find out all about sugar-cane and cacao production at this working farm about 10km north of Mossman. The farm's visitor centre has information and…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout The Daintree.
See
Mossman Gorge
In the southeast corner of Daintree National Park, 5km west of Mossman town, Mossman Gorge forms part of the traditional lands of the Kuku Yalanji people…
See
Daintree Discovery Centre
This award-winning attraction's aerial walkway, which includes a 23m tower used to study carbon levels, takes you high into the forest canopy. A theatre…
See
Janbal Gallery
Browse and buy the art at this Aboriginal-run gallery, or create your own masterpiece (canvas or boomerang) under the guidance of artist-in-residence,…
See
Daintree Rainforest
The Daintree is the accessible section of breathtakingly beautiful coastal lowland rainforest in the Wet Tropics World Heritage Area. This dense, lush…
See
Myall Beach
Easy access from the village makes this Cape Trib's most popular beach for strolling. Areas of fringing reef on Myall Beach are exposed at low tide,…
See
Cape Tribulation Beach
North of the headland, Cape Tribulation Beach is a lovely crescent of often empty sand. Easiest access is via the Kulki Boardwalk and car park at the…
See
Walu Wugirriga Lookout
Coming to or from the ferry, stop in at this lookout high in the Alexandra Range for rainforest and coastal views, including where the Daintree empties…
See
Bat House
This nursery and research station for injured or orphaned fruit bats (flying foxes), run by conservation organisation Austrop, welcomes visitors.
See
Sweet Farm Tours
Find out all about sugar-cane and cacao production at this working farm about 10km north of Mossman. The farm's visitor centre has information and…
Guidebooks
Learn more about The Daintree
Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.