Mossman Gorge

Top choice in The Daintree

In the southeast corner of Daintree National Park, 5km west of Mossman town, Mossman Gorge forms part of the traditional lands of the Kuku Yalanji people. The gorge is a boulder-strewn valley where sparkling water washes over ancient rocks and passes through dense rainforest. Taking a Dreamtime Gorge Walk with an indigenous guide is the best way to explore. Otherwise, it's 4km by road from the visitor centre to a viewpoint and swimming hole; depending on conditions, swimming may not be permitted.

You can walk the 4km, but visitors are encouraged to take the shuttle (adult/child/family return $11.80/5.90/29.50, every 15 minutes). There are several kilometres of walking trails on boardwalks and a picnic area at the gorge, but no camping.

Suggest an Edit