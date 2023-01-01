Wildlife Habitat Port Douglas

This sanctuary endeavours to keep and showcase native animals in enclosures that mimic their natural environment, while allowing you to get up close to koalas, kangaroos, crocs, cassowaries and more. Tickets are valid for five days. For an extra special experience book for Breakfast with the Birds or Lunch with the Lorikeets. The Predator Plank is a walkway across the saltwater-croc enclosure, while nocturnal visits (adult/child/family $43/32/118) are also possible.

The park is included in the Capta 4 Park Pass (www.capta.com.au), which offers discounted entry to four Far North Queensland attractions.