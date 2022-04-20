Port Douglas

Overview

Welcome to your holiday. Port Douglas (Port or PD) is equal parts flash and fun, from the million-dollar marina to the dreamy Four Mile Beach and the five-star resorts big enough to warrant their own postcode.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Wildlife Habitat Port Douglas

    Wildlife Habitat Port Douglas

    Port Douglas

    This sanctuary endeavours to keep and showcase native animals in enclosures that mimic their natural environment, while allowing you to get up close to…

  • Four Mile Beach

    Four Mile Beach

    Port Douglas

    This broad stretch of squeaky sand wraps around the eastern side of the peninsula in a near-perfect arc of sand and swaying palms – access is off the…

  • Trinity Bay Lookout

    Trinity Bay Lookout

    Port Douglas

    Head up to Flagstaff Hill for sensational views over Four Mile Beach and the Coral Sea. Drive or walk up via Wharf St, or there's a walking path leading…

  • Crystalbrook Superyacht Marina

    Crystalbrook Superyacht Marina

    Port Douglas

    The hub of waterbased activities in Port Douglas, Crystalbrook Marina is also attempting to be a social hub with a few restaurants, bars and boutique…

  • St Mary's by the Sea

    St Mary's by the Sea

    Port Douglas

    Worth a peek inside (when it’s not overflowing with wedding parties), this quaint, nondenominational, white timber church was built in 1880, rebuilt after…

  • Court House Museum

    Court House Museum

    Port Douglas

    The quaint and quiet 1879 Court House contains historical exhibits, including the story of Ellen Thompson, who was tried for murdering her husband in 1887…

  • Island Point

    Island Point

    Port Douglas

    You can walk to the former Island Point lighthouse, via Wharf St.

