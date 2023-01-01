Daintree Discovery Centre

This award-winning attraction's aerial walkway, which includes a 23m tower used to study carbon levels, takes you high into the forest canopy. A theatre screens films on cassowaries, crocodiles, conservation and climate change. An excellent audio-guide tour and interpretive booklet is included in the admission fee; tickets are valid for reentry for seven days. Dinosaur models in the surrounding forest make the point that this is one ancient rainforest, although it does cheapen the experience a little.

Tickets are valid for seven days.