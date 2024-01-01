Also known as Jungle Bugs & Butterflies, the Daintree Entomological Museum displays a large private collection of local and exotic bugs, butterflies and spiders.
Daintree Entomological Museum
The Daintree
Contact
Address
Get In Touch
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
21.37 MILES
In the southeast corner of Daintree National Park, 5km west of Mossman town, Mossman Gorge forms part of the traditional lands of the Kuku Yalanji people…
24.67 MILES
This sanctuary endeavours to keep and showcase native animals in enclosures that mimic their natural environment, while allowing you to get up close to…
4.7 MILES
This award-winning attraction's aerial walkway, which includes a 23m tower used to study carbon levels, takes you high into the forest canopy. A theatre…
22.04 MILES
This broad stretch of squeaky sand wraps around the eastern side of the peninsula in a near-perfect arc of sand and swaying palms – access is off the…
16.26 MILES
Local Indigenous artists representing the Yalanji, Nyungkul and Jalunji clans produce highly-regarded paintings, jewellery and screen-printed clothing for…
20.28 MILES
Browse and buy the art at this Aboriginal-run gallery, or create your own masterpiece (canvas or boomerang) under the guidance of artist-in-residence,…
21.75 MILES
Head up to Flagstaff Hill for sensational views over Four Mile Beach and the Coral Sea. Drive or walk up via Wharf St, or there's a walking path leading…
3.62 MILES
The Daintree is the accessible section of breathtakingly beautiful coastal lowland rainforest in the Wet Tropics World Heritage Area. This dense, lush…
Nearby The Daintree attractions
3.62 MILES
The Daintree is the accessible section of breathtakingly beautiful coastal lowland rainforest in the Wet Tropics World Heritage Area. This dense, lush…
4.7 MILES
This award-winning attraction's aerial walkway, which includes a 23m tower used to study carbon levels, takes you high into the forest canopy. A theatre…
5.37 MILES
Coming to or from the ferry, stop in at this lookout high in the Alexandra Range for rainforest and coastal views, including where the Daintree empties…
5.71 MILES
At the end of Buchanan Creek Rd, 5km east of the main road, Cow Bay Beach is a lovely stretch of white sand backed by rainforest and is usually deserted…
6.33 MILES
Easy access from the village makes this Cape Trib's most popular beach for strolling. Areas of fringing reef on Myall Beach are exposed at low tide,…
6.74 MILES
This nursery and research station for injured or orphaned fruit bats (flying foxes), run by conservation organisation Austrop, welcomes visitors.
7.55 MILES
North of the headland, Cape Tribulation Beach is a lovely crescent of often empty sand. Easiest access is via the Kulki Boardwalk and car park at the…
8. Snapper Island National Park
10.04 MILES
Just offshore from Cape Kimberley, Snapper Island is a national park accessible by boat or kayak (enquire at Crocodylus Village). There's a camping ground…