Easy access from the village makes this Cape Trib's most popular beach for strolling. Areas of fringing reef on Myall Beach are exposed at low tide, allowing swimmers to explore the rock pools. It's best reached via the Dubuji Boardwalk and car park. At the southernmost end, you can explore the Myall Creek mouth.

At the northern point of the beach you can climb out onto the Cape Trib headland. Don't try to go around it – vertical cliffs make this impossible. Halfway to the headland is Mason Creek: check out the sheltered nook in the mangroves, a popular spot for birdwatching.