Darwin has plenty to offer travellers. Chairs and tables spill out of street-side restaurants and bars, innovative museums celebrate the city's past, and galleries showcase the region's rich Indigenous art. Darwin's cosmopolitan mix − more than 50 nationalities are represented here − is typified by the wonderful markets held throughout the dry season.
Nature is well and truly part of Darwin's backyard − the famous national parks of Kakadu and Litchfield are only a few hours' drive away, and the unique Tiwi Islands are a boat-ride away. For locals the perfect weekend is going fishing for barra (barramundi) in a tinny (small boat) with an esky (cool box) full of beer.
Food and drink
-
Aboriginal Bush Traders CafeCafe Australian
-
Exotic North Indian CuisineIndian
-
Darwin Ski ClubModern Australian
-
CrustaceansSeafood
-
Speaker's Corner CafeCafe
-
Moorish CaféMiddle Eastern
-
HanumanIndian Thai
-
Laneway Specialty CoffeeCafe
-
Pee Wee's at the PointModern Australian
-
Little Miss KoreaKorean
Darwin activities
Katherine Gorge Tour, Cruise, Swim, and Lunch from Darwin
Your full-day Top End tour from Darwin to Katherine Gorge will see you first stop at the Adelaide River War Cemetery, the resting place for many World War II soldiers. Continue to Edith Falls where there's time for a refreshing swim in the waterhole (conditions permitting).After lunch, you will have a two-hour guided cruise between the sheer sandstone cliffs of Katherine Gorge, situated in the Nitmiluk National Park. As you glide along the tranquil waters on your Katherine Gorge cruise, enjoy commentary from your guide detailing the area's plant and wildlife and explaining the Aboriginal rock art, which adorns the walls of the gorge. Keep an eye out for crocodiles, turtles and the splendid array of birdlife. Enjoy a quick tour of Katherine, the hub of the region's cattle and farming industries before traveling via Pine Creek, a historic gold mining town. Stop at Adelaide Creek for dinner (own expense) before returning to Darwin where your Katherine day tour concludes. Please note: Edith Falls is subject to weather conditions
Kakadu, Nourlangie, Yellow Water from Darwin with Upgrade
Visit the Top End (Northern Territory) to discover Australia's most famous national park - Kakadu. Your full day you will depart from Darwin and travel to Kakadu National Park, which covers some 20,000 square kilometers making it Australia's largest national park. Its vast wetlands and ancient escarpment are home to one of Australia's largest and most diverse bird populations and hold outstanding natural and cultural significance. See ancient rock art at Nourlangie Rock a virtual museum in the desert. See history come to life through the stories depicted on the walls and ceilings of caves. After lunch join your guide for a cruise on the Yellow Water billabong. Keep an eye out for the wildlife and the crocodiles basking in the sun. Visit the Warradjan Aboriginal Cultural Centre and view the informative displays detailing the traditions of the indigenous people before returning to Darwin.
Darwin Sunset Dinner Cruise Aboard a Traditional Ketch
At Stokes Hill Wharf, board a traditional fishing ketch–a boat with two masts–that has crossed the oceans. Smaller than other dinner cruise vessels, this ketch allows you to enjoy cruising and dining in an intimate setting. You'll be greeted by a friendly and informative crew member to show you to your seats at an outdoor table. Under the comfort of a shaded overhang, sit back and soak up the views of the Darwin coast as you sail out of the harbor.Begin your 4-course dinner with a selection of tasty homemade dips, followed by the Northern Territory's freshest seafood. Savor hearty banana prawns, hot-smoked Spanish mackerel (the boat’s signature dish) or sample freshly shucked Coffin Bay oysters. For your main course, you’ll choose from a scotch fillet steak or the wild fish catch of the day, accompanied by a selection of salads and breads. To finish, you’ll be served a delicious homemade dessert and your choice of espresso coffee or tea.You are welcome to bring your own drinks aboard; the staff will be happy to provide you with glasses, ice and eskies (coolers) at no extra cost. There is also a bar on board where you can purchase drinks.While enjoying your meal, you’ll hear occasional commentary from your hosts about the sights that you pass on Darwin’s shores. You’ll want to have your camera ready for the spectacular sunset as you cruise through the tropical air of northern Australia.After three hours cruising off the Darwin coastline, you’ll be returned to the dock.
Small-Group Litchfield National Park Day Trip from Darwin
After an early start from Darwin, relax on the 90-minute journey to the stunning rock formations and waterfalls of Litchfield National Park. Following the Stuart Highway, you’ll pass a low-lying landscape of palms and red desert bushland.Just before entering Litchfield National Park, take a guided tour to see the massive Magnetic and Cathedral termite mounds soaring 20 feet (6 meters) into the air. These amazing insect habitats are made up of intricate arches, tunnels and chimneys, which can be easily viewed from a series of nearby boardwalks.Continuing into Litchfield National Park, you’ll explore the park’s streams and sandstone escarpments, and enjoy a swim in Florence and Wangi waterfalls (seasonal) and enjoy a barbecue lunch. Then watch waterfalls cascade into Buley Rockhole, a series of falls and holes offering ideal spots to swim and relax, before returning to Darwin in the early evening.
Litchfield National Park Day Tour from Darwin
After morning pickup from your Darwin hotel, travel by air-conditioned coach about 60 miles (100km) southwest to Litchfield National Park, taking in the scenery along the way. As you near the park, note the numerous waterfalls that cascade from a spectacular sandstone plateau called the Tabletop Range.Your first stop is to see the magnetic and cathedral termite mounds that rise like pillars from the ground. Your guide will explain the different types of termites and point out which termite mounds are which.Next stop is to Florence Falls where you come to a 135-step stairway that descends to the fantastic natural swimming hole surrounded by monsoon forest. After spending some time swimming and taking in the beauty of Florence Falls. At midday, stop for a cold buffet lunch at the Litchfield Cafe and try some of their world-famous cheesecake.After lunch return to your coach for a short drive to Wangi Falls. The falls flow year-round, pouring into a giant swimming hole flanked by rainforest. In the drier months, the pools are great for a swim. During the wet season, the currents can be too strong for safe swimming.In the late afternoon continue to Tolmer Falls for great views of this stunning waterfall that cascades into a deep rock pool.Next your tour will head out of Litchfiled National Park and back to Darwin. On the drive home your guide will talk about the traditional owners of this land, who are the Wagait Aboriginal people, many of whom live in the area.
Darwin Hop-on Hop-off Bus Tour
Use your pass to get around Darwin, hopping on and off at the sights of your choice, or stay on board to enjoy the full 60-minute or 90-minute scenic tours.The 60-minute morning tour departs every 30 minutes, stopping at 10 convenient locations around Darwin. The extended 90-minute tour departs every 45 minutes and includes East Point Reserve and an additional stop at the the Military Museum. You can hop on and off as many times as you like to explore Darwin's main attractions including Crocosaurus Cove, Doctors Gully, Cullen Bay Marina, Darwin Military Museum and the Waterfront Precinct.