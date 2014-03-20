Litchfield National Park Day Tour from Darwin

After morning pickup from your Darwin hotel, travel by air-conditioned coach about 60 miles (100km) southwest to Litchfield National Park, taking in the scenery along the way. As you near the park, note the numerous waterfalls that cascade from a spectacular sandstone plateau called the Tabletop Range.Your first stop is to see the magnetic and cathedral termite mounds that rise like pillars from the ground. Your guide will explain the different types of termites and point out which termite mounds are which.Next stop is to Florence Falls where you come to a 135-step stairway that descends to the fantastic natural swimming hole surrounded by monsoon forest. After spending some time swimming and taking in the beauty of Florence Falls. At midday, stop for a cold buffet lunch at the Litchfield Cafe and try some of their world-famous cheesecake.After lunch return to your coach for a short drive to Wangi Falls. The falls flow year-round, pouring into a giant swimming hole flanked by rainforest. In the drier months, the pools are great for a swim. During the wet season, the currents can be too strong for safe swimming.In the late afternoon continue to Tolmer Falls for great views of this stunning waterfall that cascades into a deep rock pool.Next your tour will head out of Litchfiled National Park and back to Darwin. On the drive home your guide will talk about the traditional owners of this land, who are the Wagait Aboriginal people, many of whom live in the area.