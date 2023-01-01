North of Fannie Bay, this spit of land is particularly attractive in the late afternoon when wallabies emerge to feed and you can watch the sun set over the bay.

Lake Alexander, a small, recreational saltwater lake, was created so people could enjoy a swim year-round without having to worry about box jellyfish. There's a good children's playground here and picnic areas with BBQs. A 1.5km mangrove boardwalk leads off from the car park.

Also in the reserve is a series of WWII gun emplacements and the fascinating Darwin Military Museum.