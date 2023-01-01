These 42-hectare gardens showcase plants from the Top End and around the world − monsoon vine forest, the mangroves and coastal plants habitat, baobabs, and a magnificent collection of native and exotic palms and cycads.

The gardens are an easy 2km bicycle ride or walk from Darwin, along Gilruth Ave and Gardens Rd; there's another entrance off Geranium St. Alternatively, city bus 10 stops near the Stuart Hwy/Geranium St corner and city bus 4 stops close to the Gardens Rd entrance.

Many of the plants here were traditionally used by the local Aboriginal people. The visitor centre has birdwatching brochures, garden maps and information on walks and the orienteering courses. There's a useful information centre.