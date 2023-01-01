This excellent park showcases the best of Top End Aussie wildlife. Pride of place must go to the aquarium, where a clear walk-through tunnel puts you among giant barramundi, stingrays, sawfish and saratogas, while a separate tank holds a 3.8m saltwater crocodile.

The turn-off is 48km down the Stuart Hwy from Darwin; from here it's 12km further down Cox Peninsula Rd to the park.

Other highlights include: the Flight Deck, where birds of prey display their dexterity (free-flying demonstrations at 11am daily); the nocturnal house, where you can observe nocturnal fauna such as quolls, sugar gliders and bats; a huge walk-through aviary, representing a monsoon rainforest; and a Woodland Walk populated by hand-raised wallabies who are always keen for a pat during keeper talk times. You can also book up-close-and-personal encounters with a range of species.

To see everything you can either walk around the 4km perimeter road, or hop on and off the shuttle trains that run every 15 to 30 minutes and stop at all the exhibits.