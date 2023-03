This wonderful waterhole is the closest to Darwin and very popular with locals. It's a beautiful series of spring-fed swimming holes shaded by paperbarks and pandanus palms and serenaded by abundant birds; native flowers bloom here in March and April. Facilities include a kiosk, a picnic area with BBQs, toilets, changing sheds and showers. And there are large grassed areas to lounge around on in between swims.

Turn off the Stuart Hwy 48km south of Darwin; it's then about 10km to the park.