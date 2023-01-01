At the southern end of Mitchell St is the elegantly boxlike Parliament House, which opened in 1994. Reminiscent of Southeast Asian colonial architecture, it's designed to withstand Darwin's monsoonal climate. Attend one of the free tours exploring the cavernous interior on Saturday at 9am or 11am from February to November, with an additional tour at 10.30am on Wednesdays from May to September. Bookings not required. The building also houses the Northern Territory Library.