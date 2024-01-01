Darwin's only downtown beach, unless you count the sliver of sand at the waterfront precinct… It's sheltered from the city on the hill above by vegetation.
Lameroo Beach
Darwin
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
1.54 MILES
Food is the main attraction here − from Thai, Sri Lankan, Indian, Chinese and Malaysian to Brazilian, Greek, Portuguese and more − all at around $6 to $12…
0.22 MILES
If the tourists won't go out to see the crocs, then bring the crocs to the tourists. Right in the middle of Mitchell St, Crocosaurus Cove is as close as…
19.66 MILES
This excellent park showcases the best of Top End Aussie wildlife. Pride of place must go to the aquarium, where a clear walk-through tunnel puts you…
Museum & Art Gallery of the Northern Territory
1.98 MILES
This superb museum and art gallery boasts beautifully presented galleries of Top End–centric exhibits. The Aboriginal art collection is a highlight, with…
0.82 MILES
This outstanding museum on Stokes Hill Wharf is the way all museums should be. There's a 55-seat hologram cinema, virtual-reality glasses that enable you…
7.11 MILES
Crocodylus Park showcases hundreds of crocs and a minizoo comprising lions, tigers and other big cats, spider monkeys, marmosets, cassowaries and large…
0.37 MILES
Bicentennial Park runs the length of Darwin's waterfront and Lameroo Beach, which inhabits a sheltered cove popular in the '20s when it housed the…
4.05 MILES
North of Fannie Bay, this spit of land is particularly attractive in the late afternoon when wallabies emerge to feed and you can watch the sun set over…
Nearby Darwin attractions
0.09 MILES
Just across the road from Bicentennial Park, Lyons Cottage was built in 1925. It was Darwin's first stone residence, formerly housing executives from the…
0.1 MILES
Commemorates Australian servicemen and women.
0.22 MILES
If the tourists won't go out to see the crocs, then bring the crocs to the tourists. Right in the middle of Mitchell St, Crocosaurus Cove is as close as…
0.28 MILES
At the southern end of Mitchell St is the elegantly boxlike Parliament House, which opened in 1994. Reminiscent of Southeast Asian colonial architecture,…
0.37 MILES
Bicentennial Park runs the length of Darwin's waterfront and Lameroo Beach, which inhabits a sheltered cove popular in the '20s when it housed the…
6. Chinese Museum & Chung Wah Temple
0.43 MILES
This excellent little museum explores Chinese settlement in the Top End. The adjacent temple has a hushed interior, punctuated by scarlet lanterns and…
0.44 MILES
You can escape from the heat of the day and relive your Hitchcockian fantasies by walking through the WWII oil-storage tunnels. They were built in 1942 to…
0.61 MILES
At Doctors Gully, an easy walk from the north end of the Esplanade, Aquascene runs a remarkable fish-feeding frenzy at high tide. Visitors, young and old,…