If you like aircraft and you like 'em big, you're going to love this place. Darwin's aviation museum, about 10km from the centre, has a mammoth B52 bomber, one of only two of its kind displayed outside the USA, which has somehow been squeezed inside. Free guided tours commence at 10am and 2pm.

To get there, buses 5 and 8 run along the Stuart Hwy.

The B52 dwarfs the other aircraft, which include a Japanese Zero fighter shot down in 1942 and the remains of an RAAF Mirage jet that crashed in a nearby swamp.