Uluru (Ayers Rock) to Alice Springs One-Way Shuttle

Your luxury coach picks you up at your Ayers Rock hotel early in the afternoon. Meet your driver and get comfortable in the air-conditioned coach, which provides spacious seats and ample luggage storage. Travel east from Yulara via Curtin Springs, an enormous family-owned cattle station that has been in operation for more than 60 years. Look into the distance to see the bulky form of Mount Conner (Attila) as your coach continues east to Erldunda. Stretch your legs during a rest stop at Mount Ebenezer Road House. You can also browse artworks made by local artists from the Imanpa (Aboriginal) community and purchase tea or other refreshments. Then connect to the famous Stuart Highway, the principal north-south route through central Australia, and ride along a 124-mile (200-km) section of this key road to reach Alice Springs. View the impressive West MacDonnell Ranges, another example of this area's intriguing geological evolution. This 500-million-year-old mass of twisted quartzite stands as one of Central Australia's most dominant land forms, and is riddled with deep gorges and chasms.Listen to informative and entertaining commentary provided by your driver as you travel through striking Outback landscapes. Learn about the geological history of the region, Australian desert flora and fauna, and some of the traditional customs and beliefs of the Aboriginal people who have inhabited this area for more than 20,000 years.View groves of desert oaks, many of which are many hundreds of years old. These resilient trees survive in the harsh climate by sinking tap roots deep into the earth and remaining dormant until water is found. You may be able to watch an onboard video about Australian wildlife. You can also keep an eye out for critters in the desert as you travel. Please note: You may transfer coaches at the Kings Canyon junction before continuing to Alice Springs.