Welcome to Northern Territory
From Kakadu to Uluru, from Darwin to the Outback, the Northern Territory has stirring landscapes, abundant wildlife and the country's Indigenous inhabitants front and centre.
Iconic Landscapes
Call that Australia? This is Australia. Ever since Crocodile Dundee brought Kakadu to the world's attention, the Northern Territory has been on the radar for its impressive portfolio of quintessentially Aussie land forms: Uluru and Kata Tjuta rising improbably from the desert; the great sandstone escarpments and pristine coastline of Arnhem Land; and the vast (and we mean vast) stretches of Outback with sand dunes, gravel plains and monsoonal mangroves. Perhaps more than anywhere else in the country, it's hard to escape the feeling that here lies eternity and human beings are very much secondary to all that wild beauty.
Native Australian Wildlife
The Northern Territory's astonishing and varied terrain never feels empty, not least because some of the last surviving populations of native wildlife in the country survive out here, animating an ancient and thinly populated land. Kakadu is the obvious star, whether for birding or mammals or saltwater crocs in the East Alligator River. The West MacDonnell Ranges, Uluru-Kata Tjuta National Park and Pungalina – Seven Emu Wildlife Sanctuary are all very different, but each offers the chance to witness Australia's charismatic fauna. And way up north, in the remote Cobourg Peninsula, marine mammals and sea turtles add depth and excitement.
Indigenous Culture
If wildlife animates the Australian Outback, it is the Territory's Indigenous population that gives it soul. And unlike elsewhere in Australia, it's relatively easy here to cross the cultural frontier and meet Indigenous people on their terms. It could happen when your Indigenous guide takes you on an intimate exploration of country. Or as you sit in quiet conversation with artists at work in the Territory's many Indigenous art centres. Or when you lose yourself in the rituals and ceremonies of an Indigenous festival. Wherever it happens, it will provide some of the more special memories from your time here.
Outback Dreaming
While it's easy to identify the more obvious elements of the outback's appeal, there's one thing that's less easy to quantify: its strange, almost mystical allure. There's something about this place, an intangible call that defies easy explanation, something spiritual that echoes through so many moments out here. Perhaps it will touch you when you first lay eyes on the Rock. Or as the sun dips below the horizon beyond the escarpments of Kakadu. Or when you stop the middle of nowhere and find yourself enveloped by silence. In such moments lies the mysterious call of the outback.
Uluru Camel Express, Sunrise or Sunset Tours
Gaze at UNESCO World Heritage-protected Uluru (Ayers Rock) and Kata Tjuta (the Olgas) in the distance as you roam the central Australian desert on a camel with your guide. Listen carefully as a cameleer shares interesting details about the Australian outback and your hump-backed travel companions. Camels are ideally suited to the hot, dry climate of Australia's interior. Imported here in the 19th century, they remained the principal means of outback transport until railways and roads were established. Today there are an estimated 200,000 one-humped, dromedary camels in the wild. Though few camels are used by humans today, this herd is treated like family, each one has its own pet name and personality. With a breathtaking view of Uluru as your backdrop, this relaxed, slow-paced camel ride is the perfect way to experience the fascinating ecology of the desert.Sunrise camel ride (2.5 hours)Ride across the desert on a peaceful 1-hour camel ride through stunning sand dune country with the awe-inspiring sight of Uluru and Kata Tjuta as your backdrop. Take in the cool morning air and watch as the rising sun lights up Uluru and the surrounding plains. Learn about the landscape and fauna from your expert cameleer, and enjoy billy tea and freshly baked beer bread (damper) with quandong jam (outback native fruit) after the ride.Sunset camel ride (2.5 hours)Take a 1-hour camel ride at dusk to see the outback colors deepen as the sun sets behind the desert plains, sharpening the monolithic outlines of Uluru and Kata Tjuta. Return to the camel farm at twilight to enjoy drinks and outback food, including freshly baked beer bread (damper).Morning or Afternoon Camel Express (1.5 hours)For a shorter camel ride, cross the desert on a 45-minute express camel trip for views of Uluru, Kata Tjuta and the outback landscape. Hear interesting facts about the local flora and fauna, and visit the camel museum to learn about the important role played by camels over the centuries in outback Australia.The afternoon express ride is seasonal and only operates from April to October.
Uluru and Kata Tjuta Tour by Helicopter from Ayers Rock
Rock Blasting Helicopter Tour (15 minutes): Blast off to Uluru! The helicopter takes off from a launch near Uluru (Ayers Rock). Below you'll see Ayers Rock Resort, the waterhole Mutitjulu, the surrounding desert, a panorama of breathtaking scenery unique to the Red Centre. Total duration approx. 1 hour.Uluru and Kata Tjuta Helicopter Flight (30 minutes): This longer flight offers the same views of the 15 minute flight - and much more! You will see Uluru (Ayers Rock) and the magnificent red desert all the way to the striking rock formations of Kata Tjuta, an Aboriginal term meaning 'many heads'. With Mt Olga forming the tallest, more than 36 massive, domed rocks make up this natural wonder, a gathering of fantastic, striated shapes, some recalling giants huddled in conversation. As Uluru is, Kata Tjuta is sacred to the Anangu people, and resonates with their legends and lore. Total duration is approx. 1.5 hour.Extended Uluru and Kata Tjuta Helicopter Flight (36 minutes): Prepare to be awe-inspired by the sheer size and beauty of these natural wonders. This flight is similar to the 30 flight, but offers more flying time. Anyone with an interest in Australia's Red Centre should see the sights from this angle. The views will provide you with the perfect opportunity to take spectacular aerial photographs with expert and detailed commentary supplied by your pilot. An absolute must for any photographer! Total duration is approx. 1.5 hour.
Ayers Rock or Uluru, Olgas Tour with BBQ from Alice Springs
Your day trip to Uluru-Kata Tjuta National Park starts in the early morning when you depart Alice Springs by air-conditioned coach. Head southwest on Highway 87, passing by the West MacDonnell Ranges. After about an hour and 15 minutes of driving, stop at Stuarts Well, a typical Outback roadhouse where you will enjoy a light or hot breakfast. Back on the bus, traverse the remote landscape of endless Outback plains, enjoy a view of Mt Ebenezer and stop for morning tea (typically a cool drink or hot billy tea, served with a lamington, a traditional Aussie cake) at the Mt Conner lookout point. Continue the drive to Uluru, admiring sand ridges covered in desert oak trees and watching for huge road trains (semi trucks pulling several trailers of freight). When you arrive at Uluru, a UNESCO World Heritage site known as Ayers Rock in English, you’ll take part in several activities that will introduce you to the history, culture and geology of this massive sandstone rock formation. Enjoy guided walks around the entire base of Uluru while learning about its legends; hear about Tjukurpa art on the Mala walk; see Aboriginal rock art on the walk to the Mutitjulu Waterhole; and hear about the customs and bush food of the Anangu people. Visit the Uluru-Kata Tjuta Cultural Centre to learn more about Aboriginal culture and art, and then head to Kata Tjuta (also known as Mt Olga or the Olgas), the other large rock formation in the national park, for more walking along trails that lead to valleys and secluded watering holes. Return to Uluru in time for sunset, during which you'll soak up the glow of the sinking sun while you sip sparkling wine or juice and feast on a BBQ dinner of meats, salad and bread.After dinner, make the 6.5-hour drive back to Alice Springs, where your day trip ends.
Katherine Gorge Tour, Cruise, Swim, and Lunch from Darwin
Your full-day Top End tour from Darwin to Katherine Gorge will see you first stop at the Adelaide River War Cemetery, the resting place for many World War II soldiers. Continue to Edith Falls where there's time for a refreshing swim in the waterhole (conditions permitting).After lunch, you will have a two-hour guided cruise between the sheer sandstone cliffs of Katherine Gorge, situated in the Nitmiluk National Park. As you glide along the tranquil waters on your Katherine Gorge cruise, enjoy commentary from your guide detailing the area's plant and wildlife and explaining the Aboriginal rock art, which adorns the walls of the gorge. Keep an eye out for crocodiles, turtles and the splendid array of birdlife. Enjoy a quick tour of Katherine, the hub of the region's cattle and farming industries before traveling via Pine Creek, a historic gold mining town. Stop at Adelaide Creek for dinner (own expense) before returning to Darwin where your Katherine day tour concludes. Please note: Edith Falls is subject to weather conditions
Kakadu, Nourlangie, Yellow Water from Darwin with Upgrade
Visit the Top End (Northern Territory) to discover Australia's most famous national park - Kakadu. Your full day you will depart from Darwin and travel to Kakadu National Park, which covers some 20,000 square kilometers making it Australia's largest national park. Its vast wetlands and ancient escarpment are home to one of Australia's largest and most diverse bird populations and hold outstanding natural and cultural significance. See ancient rock art at Nourlangie Rock a virtual museum in the desert. See history come to life through the stories depicted on the walls and ceilings of caves. After lunch join your guide for a cruise on the Yellow Water billabong. Keep an eye out for the wildlife and the crocodiles basking in the sun. Visit the Warradjan Aboriginal Cultural Centre and view the informative displays detailing the traditions of the indigenous people before returning to Darwin.
Alice Springs to Uluru (Ayers Rock) One Way Shuttle
Travel from Alice Springs via the rugged West MacDonnell and James Ranges to Uluru (Ayers Rock). Stop en route at the Outback Camel Farm where you can take the opportunity to ride a camel, known to many as the 'ships of the desert' (own expense). View and photograph the unusual flat-topped Atila (Mt Conner), a mesa formed during a period of great uplift, then left to the savages of aeons of erosion. En route your Driver/Guide will provide an informative and entertaining commentary on the natural and geological history of the region, the unique Australian desert flora and fauna, and some of the traditional customs and beliefs of the Aborigines who have inhabited these lands for more than 20 000 years.PLEASE NOTE, THIS IS A ONE-WAY COACH TRANSFER FROM ALICE SPRINGS TO ULURU (AYERS ROCK).