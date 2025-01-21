When it comes to bucket list adventures, Australia, New Zealand and the island nations of the South Pacific deliver them in spades. Follow New South Wales' coastal road for a classic road trip inspired by the surfers of the 1960s or walk Tasmania's mountains with Indigenous storytellers. Perhaps you'd rather cruise New Zealand's fjords at sunrise, dive into Vanuatu's historic wrecks or catch a glimpse of sea turtles in the Great Barrier Reef?

From our new book Dream Trips of the World, we've picked eight life-affirming trips you can enjoy across the region, classic bucket-list ideas that will guarantee you bragging rights for a lifetime.

The classic road trip from Sydney to Byron Bay (pictured) takes you through vineyards, national parks and surf towns. Getty Images

1. Embark on a classic road trip from Sydney to Byron Bay, Australia

Few sections of Australia's seaboard have had a more defining impact on the nation's road-trip culture than the classic route from Sydney to Byron Bay, pioneered by surfers in the 1960s. Kick-start the trip in Sydney, checking out the city's big-ticket sights, before driving two hours north to discover the Central Coast region's golden sandstone cliffs, sapphire beaches and seaside national parks. Stop in the historic steel city of Newcastle, now home to a blossoming culinary scene, then detour inland to the vineyards of the Hunter Valley, Australia's oldest wine region, for tastings and top meals.

The immense bay at the mouth of the Karuah River sets the scene for a picturesque sojourn in Port Stephens, with walking trails, gorgeous beaches, koalas and history to uncover in its headland national park. Consider side trips to the surf town of Crescent Head and South West Rocks before heading inland to the wilderness trails and hinterland towns of boho Bellingen and pretty Bangalow. Round off the route by cruising through Coffs Harbour (to snap an obligatory selfie in front of the Big Banana), Yamba, Ballina and Lennox Head on your way to Byron Bay, where more sun, surf, walks and some of regional Australia's hottest restaurants await.

Pro tip: New South Wales’ North Coast is a year-round destination, though the spring and autumn months (September to November and March to May) offer some of the best beach weather, and fewer crowds outside of Easter and the late September/ October school holidays.

Palawa guides will take you across Tasmania's epic landscapes like the Bay of Fires (pictured) as they share stories of the history of the island. Vyshnya/Shutterstock

2. Walk in the footsteps of Tasmania's (lutruwita) oldest custodians, Australia

Australia's wild and rugged landscapes aren’t only layered with natural beauty, but also threaded with ancestral stories. Storytelling is at the heart of wukalina Walk, a four-day, three-night Palawa (Aboriginal person) guided hike that immerses guests in the soul-stirring scenery of Mt William National Park (home to wukalina/Mount William) in the Bay of Fires (larapuna) region of northeastern Tasmania (lutruwita). Along the way, guests sleep in architect-designed domed huts modeled on a traditional standing camp surrounded by coastal heathland, sample bush tucker that has sustained local people for millennia, learn about ancestral connections to the land and sea, and enjoy bush yarns by the light of a flickering fire – with just two main days of hiking, there’s plenty of time to chat. Small group sizes of up to 10 add an intimacy to the experience, which for many is transformative. And not only for visitors. The hike also provides meaningful opportunities for a new generation of Palawa to share culture on Country (traditional lands).

Pro tip: The tour departs Launceston up to five times monthly from September to April or May.

Kangaroo Island is sometimes called the “Galapágos of Australia” due to its abundant wildlife population. David Dennis/Shutterstock

3. Spot rare animals on Kangaroo Island, Australia

Wildlife sightings in Australia don’t come better than spotting a koala. On Kangaroo Island (KI), it’s not uncommon to see half a dozen curled up in one tree. Just a short ferry ride (or flight) from the South Australian mainland, KI is a magnet for wildlife watchers. Many come to see its robust koala population, others its eponymous kangaroos. Like much of the wildlife on the island – which is also a stronghold for the beautifully patterned Rosenberg’s goanna – these species have evolved in isolation to become a subspecies of their mainland relatives.

But these critters aren’t the only highlight. National parks cover more than 40% of the 4405 sq km (1700 sq mile) island, now recovering well following devastating 2019–20 bushfires. KI is also well known for its gourmet produce, from Bordeaux-style wine blends to native honey. And there are walking trails to explore and sea-lion-studded beaches to soak up, lapped by the dreamy blues of the Southern Ocean.

Pro tip: The best way to see Kangaroo Island is by a self-driving adventure or organized tour.

The Great Barrier Reef is impressive from just about above and below the surface of the water. Jemma Craig/Shutterstock

4. Dive into the Great Barrier Reef, Australia

The sight of the Great Barrier Reef is a salve for the soul. And that’s before you’ve been dazzled by the spectacle of color, texture and activity below the surface. Most visitors to the reef stick to the northern hubs of Cairns and the Whitsunday Islands, but some of the most rewarding and low-impact opportunities to experience this World Heritage wonder occur in the Southern Great Barrier Reef. Rehabilitated from a barren coral cay left to feral goats, Lady Elliot Island is now one of Australia’s foremost eco-resorts.

A short hop to the north, uninhabited Lady Musgrave Island provides a wild backdrop for camping and day trips to its idyllic coral lagoon; you can even upgrade to an eco-certified glamping experience on a floating pontoon. Most tours operate from the mainland hub of Bundaberg in a relaxed agricultural region that is also home to the state-of-the-art Mon Repos Turtle Centre, which runs turtle-viewing tours during the nesting season (November to March).

Pro tip: Bundaberg is a 4.5 hour drive north from Brisbane, or a one-hour flight. Aim to stay in the seaside suburb of Bargara.

Queenstown is the adrenaline capital of NZ where you can try anything from luge rides (pictured), skiing, mountain biking, hiking, kayaking and more.

5. Explore the South Island's fjords and mountains, New Zealand

Explore New Zealand's wilderness on the sparsely populated South Island (Te Waipounamu). Begin in Queenstown, a playground for hikers, bikers and skiers amid the Remarkables mountain range. Drive to Te Anau, a lakeside town that's the starting point for the 120km (75 mile) Milford Rd, leading to one of New Zealand's most celebrated destinations Milford Sound (Piopiotahi), where high cliffs and conical mountains frame a pristine fjord. On a boat cruise, spot feather-browed Fiordland penguins on the banks and humpbacks and bottlenose dolphins somersaulting in the water.

Continue to Fox and Franz Josef Glaciers, where in Māori legend, these glaciers are the frozen tears of Hine Hukatere, whose lover was swept to his death in an avalanche. Head north to Punakaiki to see the Pancake Rocks, limestone stacks formed over 30 million years ago from layers of marine organisms. Finally, tackle the on one of New Zealand's Great Walks, the Paparoa Track. The trail carves through nīkau palms and fern-fringed rainforest, staying overnight in Pororari Hut before walking back through this pristine landscape.

Waiheke, just south of Auckland, is home to vineyards, breweries and some of the best culinary experiences in New Zealand. Shutterstock

6. Make a gourmet escape to Waiheke Island, New Zealand

Waiheke Island, just south of Auckland, is a self-proclaimed "island of wine". More than 20 vineyards take advantage of the balmy Mediterranean–style microclimate but traveling wine buffs now share the place with fans of beer, whisky and good food. Food trucks span the globe from Sri Lanka and Mexico to France and Argentina, local oysters are served at relaxed bistros along the sandy bay of Onetangi Beach, and a leisurely lunch at The Heke could include shared plates of organic produce, island-crafted beer and award-winning whisky. Enjoy a lazy, Kiwi summer’s day at Man O’ War Vineyard, its remote location on Waiheke’s isolated east coast reached by a winding, unsealed road with elevated views of Auckland’s Hauraki Gulf on the way. Play cricket on the beach, jump off the wharf, or ride an e-bike through vineyard rows.

Pro tip: Stopping at vineyards and beaches, Fullers’ Hop-On Hop-Off Explorer Bus is the most convenient way to get around Waiheke Island.

There are no international hotel chains, fast food outlets or skyscrapers on the Cook Islands. Didier Marti/Getty Images

7. Drive around paradise in the Cook Islands

In the Cook Islands, beaches are never crowded, traffic is nonexistent and there are no buildings taller than a coconut tree. The 32km (20-mile) road that goes around main island, Rarotonga, takes about 45 minutes to drive without stopping, passing orchards and goats wandering among banana trees, with lush jungle views as far as the eye can see. Salty air mixes with a cool breeze and the glorious scent of jasmine and gardenia. Black Rock, a worthy stop on the route, draws cliff jumpers and enthusiastic snorkelers. The dreamscape of turquoises and teals surrounding the islands is called Marae Moana, one of the world’s largest marine parks. This protected area is teeming with life, from Napoleon wrasse weighing up to 181kg (400lb) and humpbacks whales who gather here from July through October to pastel-purple coral gardens that could easily win the next Pantone Color of the Year award.

How to get there: Hawaiian Airlines, Air New Zealand, Air Rarotonga and Jetstar Airways offer flights to the Cook Islands.

One of the best ways to explore Tanna Island in Vanuatu is by a canoe tour. Damian Mobbs for Lonely Planet

8. Visit one of the world's happiest nations, Vanuatu

Vanuatu, an island country in the South Pacific Ocean, is ranked the world’s second-happiest nation by the Happy Planet Index. The easy-going archipelago offers an appealing mix of island adventures – from scuba diving one of the world’s most famous wrecks on Espiritu Santo to watching the famed "land divers" of Pentecost Island in action. But nothing stirs the soul – or gets the adrenaline pumping like a visit to Tanna Island. Here kastom tribes offer a taste of the traditional lifestyles they continue to maintain as the world changes around them, and the Mt Yasur volcano mesmerizes with its near-constant lava show. It’s not only one of the world’s most active volcanos, but also among the most accessible, with just a short climb to the rim following a bumpy 4WD journey across an otherworldly, ash-covered landscape.

Pro tip: With epic dive sites on its doorstep, White Grass Ocean Resort is the pick of accommodation on Vanuatu’s Tanna Island.