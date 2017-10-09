Welcome to Rarotonga
Rarotonga’s settlements are nestled on the coastal flatlands, with the island rising spectacularly through lush fields and rural farmland to the mountainous and thickly forested interior. These silent, brooding peaks dominate the landscape from every angle.
Rarotonga has plenty of history, too, with ancient marae (traditional meeting places) and monuments to explore, and some of the best-preserved coral churches in the South Pacific.
Rarotonga Cook Islands Cultural Tour with Night Show, Dinner
The evening begins when you are picked up from your Rarotonga accommodation.This is your ultimate Cook Islands cultural experience. This tour includes a rich 2-hour pre-dinner Cultural Village Tour journey through the ancient Cook Islands Maori culture, guided by the local warriors who will teach you about local medicine, carving, tattooing, fishing, tapa making and more. Also included is a spectacular over water night show with buffet dinner, with compelling legend stories set over water, portraying the past and fast hip-shaking dances with resounding beats of drums and the rhythms of song and dance. This spectacular setting and performance are guaranteed to lift the hairs on the back of your neck. The dedicated loyal local staff are committed to present the culture of the Cook Islands from the 2-hour cultural village tour to the extensive buffet of several cultural dishes with a western fusion to cater for the wide range of dietary requirements, international travelers and mixed aged families. From the moment guests arrive overlooking the lily pads, they are transported to an inner sanctum of tropical gardens hidden from the rest of the world, where tantalizing food and exquisite competition winning dancers light up the hearts and minds of guests with their fire, and the sounds of the passionate troupe of 10 drummers, ukulele and conch shell players. This is a show that brings drama, fun and intrigue to all who watch and is topped off with a large dessert buffet and an opportunity to dance and have photos with the dancers at their tables. Guests are both enthralled and grateful for the exemplary hospitality and service and leave excited for the opportunity to become one with the locals.The evening concludes when you are taken back to you Rarotonga accommodation.
Half-Day Muri Lagoon BBQ Lunch Cruise including Snorkeling
After being picked up from your hotel, we will bring you to our departure point where you will be welcomed by traditional Cook Islands drums! You will then begin the cruise on a glass bottom boat to the Marine Reserve for some awesome snorkeling with giant clams and colorful tropical fish. If you’re lucky, you might get to meet Charlie the huge Moray Eel!You’ll have the opportunity to feed the fish before heading to Motu Koromiri for a Raro style fresh fish BBQ, salads and tropical fruits.During the day, you’ll also be able to witness an amazing coconut show including coconut tree climbing and husking and an informative and entertaining Pareu (Sarong) tying show.You’ll be taken back to your hotel safely once the tour is complete. It is a perfect day to get to know the amazing Cook Islands, so come join us! We donate a percentage of all sales back to the environment and the community through sponsorship of various projects aimed at protecting our lagoon and surrounding environment and through sponsorship of various community projects and sports clubs.
Progressive Dinner Tour with the Locals in Rarotonga
Your tour begins when you are picked up from your Rarotonga Accommodation. Leave the familiar surrounds of your resort and venture out to the villages to experience true Cook Islands cuisine, hospitality and the real spirit of culture and lifestyle when you visit the locals in their homes. Enjoy a three course meal with each course in a different local home. Explore the tropical garden that the host of the first course has to offer before jetting off to the main course where you will be treated to a buffet feast fit for a King or Queen. Dessert will treat you with local sweets, fruit as well as tea and brewed coffee. Whilst eating at each course, you will be delighted by the sounds of local ukuleles, guitar and voices of the small string band that will accompany the tour. The Progressive Dinner Tour operates Monday and Thursdays with Entree starting at 5:30 pm. The tour is 4 to 5 hours long. Your tour concludes when you are taken back to your Rarotonga accommodation.
Spectacular Over-Water Night Show with Dinner at Muri Beach
You are invited to the biggest over-water island night show on Rarotonga, which delivers an electric authentic cultural performance like no other. Set in luscious rock waterfall garden features, the Village houses the most stunning entertainment venue showcasing a beautiful story of “The Legend of Tongaiti."You'll be awestruck with the amazing show while Rarotonga’s finest dancers and musicians perform by flaming torchlight on floating and fixed stages of the waterfall garden. Enjoy a delicious island/western fusion buffet prepared by local and international chefs. Immerse yourself in local culture and embrace the Cook Island's Maori people through the spectacular night show.
Rarotonga Glass Bottom Lagoon Cruise
You will be picked up prior to 10am from your accommodation in Rarotonga. Commencing at 10am, enjoy this popular glass bottom cruise through Muri lagoon to the Tikioki marine site. You will be entertained by the talented lively crew throughout your 3.5 hour Muri Lagoon Cruise. Snorkel amongst the lagoon life guided by the helpful crew, snorkeling is suitable for all abilities. You can also enjoy the Lagoon through the glass bottom. Cruise back through the lagoon to the beautiful Koromiri islet "no touching island" where you will enjoy a delicious fish BBQ feast. Be enthralled by the amazing coconut tree climbing show, coconut husking and more. Relax and enjoy the sparkling white sand and clear waters before being serenaded back to the mainland and then back to your accommodation.
Easy Rarotonga Cycling Tour with Lunch
Discover a rich cultural heritage along the Ancient Coral Road – Ara Metua. Set at a relaxed pace stopping regularly to share our stories with you. The ride is predominantly on level terrain covering a distance of around 8 – 12 kilometres on mainly sealed roads. You will cycle on and off over a leisurely 3 hours finishing up with a delicious local lunch and opportunity to swim at a beautiful secluded beach.Cycle along lane ways witnessing the tranquil pace of local village life. With plenty of stops to take in the magnificent mountain scenery, you’ll hear stories that will bring a deeper meaning to the observations you make. Your tour comfortably caters for those of a basic fitness level with limited riding experience, who want to take home memories of a remarkable discovery. Pick up from 8am at your accommodation and returned by 1.30pm.