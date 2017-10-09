Rarotonga Cook Islands Cultural Tour with Night Show, Dinner

The evening begins when you are picked up from your Rarotonga accommodation.This is your ultimate Cook Islands cultural experience. This tour includes a rich 2-hour pre-dinner Cultural Village Tour journey through the ancient Cook Islands Maori culture, guided by the local warriors who will teach you about local medicine, carving, tattooing, fishing, tapa making and more. Also included is a spectacular over water night show with buffet dinner, with compelling legend stories set over water, portraying the past and fast hip-shaking dances with resounding beats of drums and the rhythms of song and dance. This spectacular setting and performance are guaranteed to lift the hairs on the back of your neck. The dedicated loyal local staff are committed to present the culture of the Cook Islands from the 2-hour cultural village tour to the extensive buffet of several cultural dishes with a western fusion to cater for the wide range of dietary requirements, international travelers and mixed aged families. From the moment guests arrive overlooking the lily pads, they are transported to an inner sanctum of tropical gardens hidden from the rest of the world, where tantalizing food and exquisite competition winning dancers light up the hearts and minds of guests with their fire, and the sounds of the passionate troupe of 10 drummers, ukulele and conch shell players. This is a show that brings drama, fun and intrigue to all who watch and is topped off with a large dessert buffet and an opportunity to dance and have photos with the dancers at their tables. Guests are both enthralled and grateful for the exemplary hospitality and service and leave excited for the opportunity to become one with the locals.The evening concludes when you are taken back to you Rarotonga accommodation.