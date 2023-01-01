Highland Paradise Cultural Centre

High above ‘Arorangi, Highland Paradise stands on the site of the old Tinomana village with panoramic views over the west and south coasts. Members of the Pirangi family, descendants of Tinomana Ariki, take visitors on guided tours including weaving, dancing and drumming exhibits. It's also possible to explore the sacred site on a self-guided basis from Monday to Friday. On Monday, Wednesday and Friday, fabulous sunset Island Nights are held. Bookings are essential and transport is included.