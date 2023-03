Inland behind the Para O Tane Palace, this collection of Pacific literature incorporates a small museum. Intriguing exhibits include an old whaling pot, spears and the island’s first printing press. There's also a small bookshop selling Pacific-themed books. Nearby at the junction of Ara Metua and Takuva’ine Rd is the Papeiha Stone. This marks the spot where Tahitian preacher Papeiha preached the gospel in Rarotonga for the first time.