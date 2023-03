Te Vara Nui combines a purpose-built village showcasing local culture including traditional medicine, carving, tapa making and legends, with one of Rarotonga’s most spectacular Island Nights. After-dark shows take place on pavilions and stages set above a manmade lagoon, and dinner is a sprawling umu (earth oven) buffet. A combination deal (adult/child NZ$109/59) for both the two-hour village tour and the dinner and show is also available.