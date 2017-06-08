Welcome to Byron Bay
Come to surf epic breaks at dawn, paddle through hazy beach afternoons and sigh at the enchanting sunsets. Come to do reiki, refine your yoga practice, do a raw fast and hang with the fire-twirlers by the beach at sunset. Idle with the striped T-shirt set at the town's excellent restaurant tables, then kick on with backpackers, musicians, models, young entrepreneurs, ageing hippies and property developers at one of its beery, shouty pubs. Or, because it's Byron, do all of the above, then repeat.
Byron Bay activities
Byron Bay Day Trip from the Gold Coast
Byron Bay is famous as the relaxed alternate lifestyle capital of Australia. First stop is the Byron bay lighthouse. Standing on a bald rocky cliff, this working lighthouse marks the eastern most point of the Australian continent. The lighthouse is situated three kilometres northeast of the township of Byron Bay. Next, head to the township of Byron Bay. This trendy town has an international charm offering unique shopping, pristine beaches, market stalls, fun activities for every budget, a beachside Aussie pub and quality dining choices. Enjoy a stroll on the beach, put your feet up at a chic cafe or enjoy a delicious lunch (if option selected) in the The Byron Resort where you will be served a delicious alfresco lunch at this exclusive hotel. In the afternoon you'll stop into Tropical Fruit World, a fifth-generation family-run farm specializing in Australia's most exotic fruit. You're sure to enjoy one of the best fruit parfaits around after all, tropical fruit is what they do! View the largest variety of tropical fruit in the world. You'll also have the opportunity to wander the gardens and purchase natural products such as tea-tree and avocado oils and soaps.
Byron Bay Tandem Sky Dive
After being picked up from your Byron Bay hotel, be taken to the sky-dive facility for your professional pre-dive training.Taking off from the hangar in a custom-built sky-dive aircraft, enjoy a scenic flight over the long golden beaches and rainforest hinterland of Byron Bay.Then, get ready for the excitement of Australia’s highest tandem jump over Byron Bay with your highly trained flight professional. Leaping from a height of 15,000 feet (4,572 meters), feel the excitement as you take the plunge, free-falling for 60 seconds at approximately 125 mph (200 kph).When your parachute opens, enjoy a five-minute descent over the coast. See the Byron Bay surf and lighthouse beneath you as you slowly descend to earth. No other tandem sky dive takes you directly over Byron Bay -- see Byron Bay's famous surf and lighthouse beneath you as you slowly descend to the earth.Your friends can witness your spectacular flight from the hangar, and watch as your parachute opens and you land right in front of them.No previous experience is required to enjoy the adrenaline-charged magic of a tandem sky dive over Byron Bay, the experience of a lifetime!
Byron Bay Dolphin Sea Kayak Tour
A highlight of your stay in Byron Bay will be this ocean adventure kayaking up close with dolphins, whales and turtles in Cape Byron's Marine National Park and learning the local Aboriginal stories and sacred places.You will also have a great view of Byron's coast line and the stunning Byron Bay lighthouse , which was built in 1901,from the water.Your three hour kayak tour will start at Clarkes Beach, Byron Bay. This is the calmest part of the Bay, easy for launching a kayak. Meet your super friendly guide and all your fellow paddlers. Your guide will help you with your looking safety gear. Pair up on a two person kayak and learn the basics of paddling your kayak. It is then time to hit the ocean. Impress your friends (and yoursef) by getting out past the shore break. Learn about local Aboriginal stories and sacred places, Hear the Dreamtime stories about Nguthungulli (Julian Rocks). Paddle along The Pass surfing Mecca, Wategos millionaire row and Walgun (Cape Byron), Australia's most Easterly point. Keep an eye out for amazing local dolphins, humpback Whales (during their annual migration from May to October) and a variety of turtles popping up for a breath of fresh air. Kayak over volcanic reef and be amazed by the clear water, color and variety of the tropical fish. Take a break with some yummy refreshments and a swim before paddling back to Main Beach. Enjoy the stunning view of the Byron Bay coastline and lighthouse whilst paddling back to shore. You might like to surf a wave back to shore. Your guide will show you how, kayak surfing is awesome fun. Tell all your friends what an incredible time you had paddling with dolphins, whales and turtles on your Byron Bay kayak tour.
Byron Bay Surfing Lesson with Local Instructor Gaz Morgan
No other instructor has spent more time than Gaz teaching surfing in the waves of Byron Bay. Gaz guarantees to give you the best possible surfing lesson and will have you standing by the end of the 3.5 hour lesson. As a local who has grown up and lived in Bryon Bay since the 1970’s he will also pass on insider tips about the best things to do and see in Byron Bay.Lessons take place at Clarkes Beach, Belongil and Tallows Beach. All equipment including surfboards, wetsuit and rash shirts are provided and Gaz will even provide pickup and drop-off from your accommodation in Byron Bay.During the lesson Gaz will also share his extensive knowledge about surf safety and ocean awareness and teach you proper paddling skills, how to select the best waves and prepare you to start catching waves on your own.
Learn to Surf in Byron Bay
Step into the gentle waves on Byron Bay’s famous Main Beach and learn to surf with a qualified instructor.Your local surf coach will show you how easy, safe and enjoyable surfing can be. All equipment is provided -- your board, wetsuit and all-important sun cream -- so just bring your swimwear and a towel.Learn to swim in a two-hour small-group lesson, with no more than 12 participants. Each group of six is led by one instructor, ensuring the lowest instructor-to-student ratio in Byron Bay. Or choose a 1.5-hour private surfing lesson for one-on-one instruction with your personal instructor. Learn to surf with private tuition, or tailor the lesson to suit your needs and improve your surfing skills if you already know how to surf.Surfing at a less-crowded, calmer location on Byron Bay’s Main Beach, you can focus on your skills rather than battling huge waves, with plenty of hands-on help from your expert instructor.
3-Hour Sea Turtle Snorkeling Experience in Byron Bay
Please arrive at the Byron Bay Dive Centre at selected departure time. A free snorkel lessons is offered in the on-site heated pool to those of you without a lot of experience or wanting to get acquainted with the equipment before heading out to Julian Rocks. These lessons start 30-minutes prior to the meeting time, let your local operator know if you would like to book in for this. Please note that all snorkel tour participants must be able to swim and be comfortable in the water. Before reaching Julian Rocks, one of Australia’s most spectacular dive and snorkel sites you will watch a safety briefing video, be provided with snorkel, mask, fins and wet suit by one of our friendly crew and instructed where to leave your bags, valuable items and personal belongings. Journey out to The Pass, where the boats are launched to take you on a very short (5-10 minute) boat ride out to the snorkeling destination. Keep an eye out for dolphins and whales (June to November) on the boat ride!Once you reach Julian Rocks, your skipper will give you a briefing showing you the best spot to snorkel! You can then enjoy up to 1-hour in the water snorkeling with three different species of sea turtle, an assortment of rays including mantas, hard and soft corals, friendly wobbegong sharks and over four hundred different species of fish. Whilst snorkeling you are supervised by qualified dive staff who will ensure you get the most from your trip to Julian Rocks Marine Reserve. On your return to the dive shop you can have a hot shower before the dive crew help you identify some of the creatures you saw.