Head west from Brisbane and you'll hit lofty Toowoomba, an underrated university town where heritage architecture and well-pruned gardens share the streets with smashing street art, specialist coffee shops and a growing number of fashionable eateries and bars. Things get even cooler (literally) further south in the vineyard-laced Granite Belt, a corner of the state where surf clubs, mojitos and palm trees are ditched for elegant reds, crackling fires and the occasional mid-year snowman.
Lone Pine Koala Sanctuary Ticket, Brisbane River Cruise
You’ll board your boat in Brisbane’s Southbank district and leave the city behind on a relaxing cruise to Lone Pine Koala Sanctuary. Enjoy informative commentary from your captain as you glide along Brisbane’s waterfront, passing from the bustle of the city’s skyscrapers to leafy suburbs with waterside mansions. After about an hour you’ll arrive at Lone Pine Koala Sanctuary where you’ll be free to explore for 3 hours. Along with koalas and kangaroos, Lone Pine hosts a sheepdog show where you see the hardworking dogs round up a herd of sheep, responding to their master’s whistles, calls and hand signals. You can see owls, kites and sea eagles soar above you at the Birds of Prey show, or marvel at the colorful feathers of the wild lorikeets that fly in twice daily for feedings. Other bird species and a population of Eastern Water Dragons, a lizard that grows up to 3 feet (90cm) long, also like to visit Lone Pine’s lush natural parkland. If you work up an appetite during the day, you’ll be able to purchase meals on the river cruise boat or at the two cafes at Lone Pine Koala Sanctuary (own expense). After about 3 hours at Lone Pine, you’ll re-board your boat and be returned to Southbank in Brisbane to conclude your tour.
Brisbane River Lunchtime Cruise
Marvel at the fine craftsmanship of the wooden paddlewheeler as you walk on board for your lunchtime cruise. The friendly staff welcome you to your table and review the cruise schedule. Once you have been oriented to the boat, stroll the deck for unobstructed views of the Brisbane River waterfront. Informative commentary shared by the crew details the development of Brisbane and the sights that you pass. Your contemporary buffet menu is served as your boat glides along the river. Choose the dishes you like from an extensive selection of delicious hot and cold offerings, with a menu that features fresh Australian produce, accompanied by gourmet breads, rice, pasta, and tempting desserts. On the weekend the cruise includes sparkling, Great Northern beer, Hahn Premium Light, Soft Drink and juice. Drinks are available for purchase at the full bar. After your meal, sway along with the lively beat of the music as you take in the sights of Brisbane from your vantage point on the river. The design of the famous paddle boats on the Mississippi River shaped the design of this vessel. Carefully crafted from Queensland timber, including ironbark, spotted gum and white beech, Brisbane River paddlewheelers have become an icon of the Brisbane River, enjoyed by locals and visitors alike. After a 2-hour cruise, your tour ends when the paddlewheeler returns you to the dock.
Stradbroke Island Day Trip from Brisbane
After pickup in central Brisbane, travel by coach with your guide about 40 minutes to reach the ferry to North Stradbroke Island. Keep an eye out for dolphins on the 45-minute cruise across Moreton Bay to the island. When you arrive at the island, your friendly and experienced guide will show you the highlights. You’ll visit Brown Lake, named for the clear tea-colored water tinted by leaves from the surrounding forest. Relax on the lake’s white-sand beach or take a refreshing swim! Then head to the North Gorge Walk to Point Lookout, following your guide along a well-marked trail and boardwalk. Look for turtles, dolphins or manta rays swimming in the waters below you. At the Point, marvel at Whale Rock, where water sprays from the rock like a whale’s spout. You may even see the real thing when humpback whales migrate through these waters from May to October. The interior of the island is also home to native wildlife. Your guide will take you to spots where you can hope to see kangaroos lazing in the sun or koalas chomping on eucalyptus leaves. Next, visit Myora Springs, a picturesque fresh water spring surrounded by tropical forest. Myora Springs made history as the site of a significant colonial-era battle between the military and local Aborigines. Throughout the day, you’ll make stops in several small developed areas, including Cylinder Beach, the historic town of Dunwich, and the fishing village of Amity. Enjoy an included lunch, plus breaks for morning and afternoon tea (own expense). After a thorough introduction to the highlights of the island, enjoy free time (about 1 hour) at Cylinder Beach to explore at your leisure. At the designated time, rejoin your group for the return trip to Brisbane.
Brisbane Arrival Transfer Shuttle from Airport to Hotel
Both International and Domestic visitors will be provided with a personal 'meet and greet' service at the airport, and then a direct transfer to your CBD accommodation.Travel to your hotel efficiently and effectively - no waiting for cabs or spending a fortune on transfers. Choose from the following options...Both International and Domestic visitors have the opportunity for a personal meet and greet service at the airport, and then a direct transfer to your hotel located in the Central Business District (CBD) in Brisbane (including Kangaroo Point) or Gold Coast CBD. This is the ideal way to start your holiday or business trip. The service operates 7 days a week and meets your flight.When making a booking, you will need to advise the following: Flight details (Flight numbers and times), and Brisbane accommodation details (Hotel name and address) Your transfer will be confirmed instantaneously and you will be provided with a travel voucher to present to the driver.
Australia Zoo by Croc Express Coach
Australia Zoo is too good to rush, and you'll have almost 6 hours to spend here. The zoo's many shows and demonstrations include the famous crocodile feeding, snake handling and entry to the Wildlife Hospital. The handlers walk some of the animals through the park, so you have the opportunity for an up-close and personal wildlife encounter.Step aboard Steve’s Safari Shuttle and explore all that Australia Zoo has to offer including the newest exhibit – Africa! Experience the wide open plains of the African Savannah and see exotic animals such as giraffe, rhino and zebra interacting together. See snakes, free-flight birds and crocs in the world-famous Crocoseum show and get your adrenalin pumping as you see a crocodile launch a strike from the waters edge.En route to the zoo you'll pass the majestic Glass House Mountains, bordered by pineapple farms and pine forests as you travel along the Steve Irwin Way scenic route to Australia Zoo.
Best of Brisbane Full-Day Sightseeing Tour
On your coach tour through Brisbane's city centre you'll pass prominent buildings like City Hall, Parliament House, St Johns Cathedral and Treasury Casino, and feel the vibrancy of the city's past and present.Then you'll see why Brisbane is known as the River City. From Newstead Gardens, you will cruise up the river past prestigious suburbs and historic buildings, including the magnificent sandstone buildings of Customs House. You'll cruise under Story Bridge past the Kangaroo Point Cliffs to South Bank, where you'll sample the cosmopolitan delights of colorful South Bank. After your scenic cruise, enjoy a ride on the Wheel of Brisbane (own expense) before an afternoon visit to Lone Pine Koala Sanctuary.Australia's oldest and largest koala sanctuary, Lone Pine gives you the opportunity to see koalas and other unique Australian fauna such as kangaroos, wallabies and wombats.On your return to Brisbane you will visit Mt Coot-tha Lookout to take in views spanning the Great Dividing Range to the west and Moreton Bay and islands in the east.