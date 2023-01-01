Ballandean Estate

The Puglisi family have been making vino here since 1931 and their estate is Queensland’s oldest family-owned and operated winery. Its standout wines including merlot, saperavi and durif, and a full-bodied fiano more Italian than Australian in style. The winery also harbours the Granite Belt's top restaurant, Barrelroom & Larder. Winery tours (adult/child $5/free) run daily at 11am.

If you're feeling romantic, call a day ahead and order one of Ballandean's gourmet picnic hampers ($80 for two), best enjoyed in the vineyard. On Mondays, guided tours are followed by a two-course lunch and wine degustation.