What was a brick cold store is now the atmospheric cellar door of this award-winning winery. Rated five stars by national wine critic James Halliday, its standout drops include bootleggers tawny, aged in French oak for 10 years. Other notable wines crafted here include shiraz, a shiraz, mourvèdre and grenache blend, and pinot gris. The cellar also serves coffee.

Heritage Estate's second cellar door in nearby Thulimbah, though this is the most atmospheric of the two.