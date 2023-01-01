A 16km drive east of Ballandean, Girraween National Park is famed for its dramatically balanced granite boulders and brilliant wildflowers. These start with yellow wattle in late July and peak with Technicolor pea flowers, heath bells, bluebells, sarsaparilla and billy buttons in September and October. The park's mix of eucalypt forests, sedgelands and heathlands brim with wildlife and numerous marked trails (from 280m to 11km return), many of which take you around and to the top of surreal granite outcrops.

Short walks include the 1.6km return walk to the Granite Arch and a 3.6km return scramble up the Pyramid (1080m). The granddaddy of Girraween walks is the 11km return trek to the top of Mt Norman (1267m). You can obtain further information about the trails on the Giraween National Park website or at the Girraween National Park Visitor Information Centre, located beside the national park's car park on Pyramids Rd. Visitor centre opening times can vary. Take plenty of water, especially on longer walks.