Friendly, four-and-a-half star Ridgemill is the only riesling producer in the Granite Belt, with a style more German than Australian. Both Ridgemill's chardonnay and saperavi are award winning, and its vineyard was the first in the area to grow tempranillo. This Spanish connection will only grow stronger with the recent addition of albariño, graciano and monastrell grapes to its vineyard.

The winery also offers eight luxe, self-contained cottages on site.