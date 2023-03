Highly respected winemaker Mark Ravenscroft produces superb reds, including petit verdot, tempranillo and pinotage. The last of these hails from South Africa, like Ravenscroft himself. Among the whites is a top-notch verdelho. It's a modest cellar door in the backcountry west of Stanthorpe, with a tranquil wooden deck made for quiet contemplation. A James Halliday four-star winery.