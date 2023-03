It may be small, but this is one of Queensland's better regional art galleries, with a permanent collection that includes works by Australian greats like Margaret Olley and Charles Blackman, as well as one piece by Pablo Picasso. While these works are not always on display, you can expect interesting rotating exhibitions of quality contemporary painting, ceramics, photography and more, often by local artists.

Check the website or call for info on music events, held regularly in the space.