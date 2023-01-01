Truffle Discovery Centre

A demand for truffle-hunting dogs first gave canine training centre Law Dogs Australia (www.lawdogsaustralia.com.au) the idea to expand into a truffle farm. A small interpretive centre explores this most prized of fungi, complimented by informative tours that explore truffle history, hunting and Australia's own burgeoning industry. Year-round truffle hunts ($10) are available (best booked in advance) and the on-site shop sells truffle-infused oil and other gourmet provisions. Law Dogs Australia's one-hour dog-training demonstrations are informative and entertaining.