This gorgeous eucalyptus, wattle and blackbutt forest straddles the NSW–Queensland border about 35km northeast of Tenterfield. Its eponymous feature is Australia's largest granite monolith, a 200m x 750m x 500m behemoth that looks like a stripy little Uluru. There are lovely walks in the area (including two routes up the rock for great views), plus picnic sites and a camping area (adult/child $12/6) near the base. Native mammals (quolls, swamp wallabies and grey kangaroos) and birdsong are highlights.