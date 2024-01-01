Tenterfield Saddler

This bluestone building opened as a saddlery in 1870 and was celebrated by Peter Allen in his well-known song pf the same name (written for his grandfather who was a saddler here for 50 years – just one in a line of five who've practised their craft here since the beginning). It's still open for business.

