Guy Fawkes River National Park is a rugged wilderness popular with experienced bushwalkers and campers. The dramatic Ebor Falls and the large climbable rock called Lucifer's Thumb are particular highlights. There are three lookout platforms where you can witness the river plunging into the gorge, and it's possible to walk a trail linking the upper and lower falls lookouts; easy enough for kids, too.

From Bellingen to Dorrigo it's a 30-minute drive, then another 40 minutes from Dorrigo to access Ebor Falls, which lies at the southern end of the park. To access Lucifer's Thumb further north, allow around 2½ hours from Bellingen.