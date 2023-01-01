Washpool National Park

Dramatic, forested, ravine-riven and wild, Gibraltar Range and Washpool National Parks lie south and north of the Gwydir Hwy, 72m east of Glen Innes. There are multiple picnic areas, and the campground at Mulligans Campground, near Little Dandahra Creek, is ideal for swimming (per night, adult/child $6/3.50). Traditionally owned by the Bundjalung, Ngarrabul and Gumbaingirri peoples, Washpool is home to varied wildlife and rare stands of trees. Of the many walks, the 45km Gibraltar-Washpool World Heritage loop is a standout.