Rated a five-star winery by influential wine critic James Halliday, family-owned Symphony Wines claims the highest-elevation pinot vines in Australia. Its 2018 gewürztraminer and both its 2016 reserve cabernet sauvignon and nero d’avola are featured on business-class flights on Qantas, while its 2017 gewürztraminer has won numerous awards, including Best Alternative White Wine at the National Wine Show of Australia.