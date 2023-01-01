Granite Belt Brewery

It's not just about the wine around here – there are some local breweries too! Swing into the bar at the Happy Valley to sample some local brews. A $15 tasting paddle (or the driver-friendly $10 version) gives you a sample of four current offerings, which might include the Granite Pilsner, Irish Red Ale or Manuka Smokey.

The cosy, pine-clad dining room (mains $22 to $26, noon-2.30pm, plus 5.30-8pm Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday) serves straightforward, predominantly fried bistro fare, with kid-friendly options too.