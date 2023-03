Located 11km west of Stanthorpe, Robert Channon Wines is rated four stars by wine critic James Halliday, a fan of their 2016 reserve shiraz. According to Brisbane-based Master of Wine Peter Scudamore-Smith, the chardonnay and cabernet are smart offerings here. The on-site cafe, which serves tapas and pintxos, is usually open for lunch on Sundays, though days can vary (call ahead).