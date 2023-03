This curio-crammed museum on Stanthorpe's northern outskirts gives a comprehensive insight into the town’s tin-mining and grazing past. Well-preserved old buildings from the 1800s include a slab-timber jail, a shepherd’s hut and a school house. There’s a moving display on Stanthorpe's wartime losses, and an exhibit featuring ingenious homemade ‘make-do’ pieces, as well as exhibits showcasing period fashions and the area's Italian heritage.