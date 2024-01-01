The timber-slatted Granite Belt Maze, 8.5km north of town, is a hit with kids. Other on-site diversions include a nine-hole mini-golf course and giant chess board.
17.94 MILES
The Puglisi family have been making vino here since 1931 and their estate is Queensland’s oldest family-owned and operated winery. Its standout wines…
17.11 MILES
Switched-on oenophiles know all about this intimate winery and its smart, out-of-the-box drops. These include small batch, experimental wines and wines…
3.49 MILES
Awarded five stars by Aussie wine guru James Halliday, Boireann grows French and Italian grape varieties, used to craft handmade, premium reds that are…
5.15 MILES
What was a brick cold store is now the atmospheric cellar door of this award-winning winery. Rated five stars by national wine critic James Halliday, its…
18.9 MILES
This gorgeous eucalyptus, wattle and blackbutt forest straddles the NSW–Queensland border about 35km northeast of Tenterfield. Its eponymous feature is…
7.33 MILES
Friendly, four-and-a-half star Ridgemill is the only riesling producer in the Granite Belt, with a style more German than Australian. Both Ridgemill's…
14.99 MILES
Rated a five-star winery by influential wine critic James Halliday, family-owned Symphony Wines claims the highest-elevation pinot vines in Australia. Its…
17.99 MILES
Established in 1946 and awarded five stars by Australian wine critic James Halliday, this family-run estate practically owns the vermentino style in the…
Nearby Brisbane & Around attractions
2.17 MILES
A demand for truffle-hunting dogs first gave canine training centre Law Dogs Australia (www.lawdogsaustralia.com.au) the idea to expand into a truffle…
2.83 MILES
Heritage Estate's second cellar door occupies a converted church by the New England Hwy. (The original is located 4km further north in Cottonvale.) The…
3.89 MILES
Market in the Mountains draws the locals with its combo of handcrafted jewellery, clothes and beauty products, fresh local produce, plants and coffee. You…
3.97 MILES
It's not just about the wine around here – there are some local breweries too! Swing into the bar at the Happy Valley to sample some local brews. A $15…
4.03 MILES
This curio-crammed museum on Stanthorpe's northern outskirts gives a comprehensive insight into the town’s tin-mining and grazing past. Well-preserved old…
7. Stanthorpe Regional Art Gallery
4.84 MILES
It may be small, but this is one of Queensland's better regional art galleries, with a permanent collection that includes works by Australian greats like…
