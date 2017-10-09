Welcome to The Cook Islands
With a strong cafe culture, a burgeoning organic and artisan food scene, and a handful of bar and clubs, Rarotonga lives confidently in the 21st century. But beyond the island’s tourist buzz and contemporary appearance is a robust culture, firmly anchored by traditional Polynesian values and steeped in oral history.
North of ‘Raro’, the sublime lagoon of Aitutaki is ringed with tiny deserted islands and is one of the Pacific’s most improbably scenic jewels. Venture further and robust Polynesian traditions emerge nearer the surface. Drink home brew at a traditional ‘Atiuan tumunu (bush-beer drinking club), explore the ancient makatea (raised coral cliffs) and taro fields of Mangaia, or swim in the underground cave pools of Mitiaro and Ma’uke. The remote Northern Group is a South Seas idyll experienced by a lucky few.
Rarotonga Cook Islands Cultural Tour with Night Show, Dinner
The evening begins when you are picked up from your Rarotonga accommodation.This is your ultimate Cook Islands cultural experience. This tour includes a rich 2-hour pre-dinner Cultural Village Tour journey through the ancient Cook Islands Maori culture, guided by the local warriors who will teach you about local medicine, carving, tattooing, fishing, tapa making and more. Also included is a spectacular over water night show with buffet dinner, with compelling legend stories set over water, portraying the past and fast hip-shaking dances with resounding beats of drums and the rhythms of song and dance. This spectacular setting and performance are guaranteed to lift the hairs on the back of your neck. The dedicated loyal local staff are committed to present the culture of the Cook Islands from the 2-hour cultural village tour to the extensive buffet of several cultural dishes with a western fusion to cater for the wide range of dietary requirements, international travelers and mixed aged families. From the moment guests arrive overlooking the lily pads, they are transported to an inner sanctum of tropical gardens hidden from the rest of the world, where tantalizing food and exquisite competition winning dancers light up the hearts and minds of guests with their fire, and the sounds of the passionate troupe of 10 drummers, ukulele and conch shell players. This is a show that brings drama, fun and intrigue to all who watch and is topped off with a large dessert buffet and an opportunity to dance and have photos with the dancers at their tables. Guests are both enthralled and grateful for the exemplary hospitality and service and leave excited for the opportunity to become one with the locals.The evening concludes when you are taken back to you Rarotonga accommodation.
Half-Day Muri Lagoon BBQ Lunch Cruise including Snorkeling
After being picked up from your hotel, we will bring you to our departure point where you will be welcomed by traditional Cook Islands drums! You will then begin the cruise on a glass bottom boat to the Marine Reserve for some awesome snorkeling with giant clams and colorful tropical fish. If you’re lucky, you might get to meet Charlie the huge Moray Eel!You’ll have the opportunity to feed the fish before heading to Motu Koromiri for a Raro style fresh fish BBQ, salads and tropical fruits.During the day, you’ll also be able to witness an amazing coconut show including coconut tree climbing and husking and an informative and entertaining Pareu (Sarong) tying show.You’ll be taken back to your hotel safely once the tour is complete. It is a perfect day to get to know the amazing Cook Islands, so come join us! We donate a percentage of all sales back to the environment and the community through sponsorship of various projects aimed at protecting our lagoon and surrounding environment and through sponsorship of various community projects and sports clubs.
Progressive Dinner Tour with the Locals in Rarotonga
Your tour begins when you are picked up from your Rarotonga Accommodation. Leave the familiar surrounds of your resort and venture out to the villages to experience true Cook Islands cuisine, hospitality and the real spirit of culture and lifestyle when you visit the locals in their homes. Enjoy a three course meal with each course in a different local home. Explore the tropical garden that the host of the first course has to offer before jetting off to the main course where you will be treated to a buffet feast fit for a King or Queen. Dessert will treat you with local sweets, fruit as well as tea and brewed coffee. Whilst eating at each course, you will be delighted by the sounds of local ukuleles, guitar and voices of the small string band that will accompany the tour. The Progressive Dinner Tour operates Monday and Thursdays with Entree starting at 5:30 pm. The tour is 4 to 5 hours long. Your tour concludes when you are taken back to your Rarotonga accommodation.
Spectacular Over-Water Night Show with Dinner at Muri Beach
You are invited to the biggest over-water island night show on Rarotonga, which delivers an electric authentic cultural performance like no other. Set in luscious rock waterfall garden features, the Village houses the most stunning entertainment venue showcasing a beautiful story of “The Legend of Tongaiti."You'll be awestruck with the amazing show while Rarotonga’s finest dancers and musicians perform by flaming torchlight on floating and fixed stages of the waterfall garden. Enjoy a delicious island/western fusion buffet prepared by local and international chefs. Immerse yourself in local culture and embrace the Cook Island's Maori people through the spectacular night show.
Easy Rarotonga Cycling Tour with Lunch
Discover a rich cultural heritage along the Ancient Coral Road – Ara Metua. Set at a relaxed pace stopping regularly to share our stories with you. The ride is predominantly on level terrain covering a distance of around 8 – 12 kilometres on mainly sealed roads. You will cycle on and off over a leisurely 3 hours finishing up with a delicious local lunch and opportunity to swim at a beautiful secluded beach.Cycle along lane ways witnessing the tranquil pace of local village life. With plenty of stops to take in the magnificent mountain scenery, you’ll hear stories that will bring a deeper meaning to the observations you make. Your tour comfortably caters for those of a basic fitness level with limited riding experience, who want to take home memories of a remarkable discovery. Pick up from 8am at your accommodation and returned by 1.30pm.
4-hour Rarotonga Island Bike Tour with Lunch
Explore a rich cultural heritage along the Ancient Coral Road – Ara Metua. Set at a relaxed pace stopping regularly to share some stories with you. The ride is predominantly on level terrain covering a distance of around 12 – 16 kilometers on some sealed roads, some unsealed lanes and dirt and gravel tracks. You will cycle on and off over a leisurely 4 hours finishing up with a delicious local lunch or sunset cocktail and opportunity to swim at a beautiful secluded beach.Cycle along lane ways witnessing the tranquil pace of local village life. With plenty of stops to take in the magnificent mountain scenery, you’ll hear stories that will bring a deeper meaning to the observations you make. Your tour comfortably caters for those of an average fitness level with occasional riding experience, who want to take home memories of a remarkable discovery. Pick up between 8 - 8.30am or 1 - 1.30pm (depending on option chosen) at your accommodation and returned by 2 or 7pm.