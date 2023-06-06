Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Getty Images/Flickr RF
Aitutaki, the Cooks’ second-most-visited island, curls gently around one of the South Pacific’s most stunning lagoons. The aqua water, foaming breakers around the perimeter reef and broad sandy beaches of its many small deserted islets make for a glorious scene. From the air or on the water, Aitutaki will take your breath away.
Aitutaki
Aitutaki’s stunning lagoon, brimming with marine life and ringed by 15 palm-covered motu (islets), is a South Pacific tearsure. Maina (Little Girl) offers…
Aitutaki
After you’ve been to Rarotonga, Arutanga, Aitutaki’s only town, seems astonishingly quiet, with few signs of life even on weekdays when the shops are open…
Aitutaki
The 30-minute hike to the top of Maungapu (124m), Aitutaki’s highest peak, provides splendid views over the entire atoll and the sapphire-blue lagoon. The…
Aitutaki
Lovely whitewashed church originally built in 1828.
Aitutaki
Community meeting place.
Aitutaki
Historic meeting place.
Aitutaki
Historic meeting place.
Aitutaki
Beach.