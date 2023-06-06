Aitutaki

Aitutaki Lagoon

Overview

Aitutaki, the Cooks’ second-most-visited island, curls gently around one of the South Pacific’s most stunning lagoons. The aqua water, foaming breakers around the perimeter reef and broad sandy beaches of its many small deserted islets make for a glorious scene. From the air or on the water, Aitutaki will take your breath away.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  Aitutaki Lagoon

    Aitutaki Lagoon

    Aitutaki

    Aitutaki's stunning lagoon, brimming with marine life and ringed by 15 palm-covered motu (islets), is a South Pacific tearsure. Maina (Little Girl) offers…

  Arutanga

    Arutanga

    Aitutaki

    After you've been to Rarotonga, Arutanga, Aitutaki's only town, seems astonishingly quiet, with few signs of life even on weekdays when the shops are open…

  Maungapu

    Maungapu

    Aitutaki

    The 30-minute hike to the top of Maungapu (124m), Aitutaki's highest peak, provides splendid views over the entire atoll and the sapphire-blue lagoon. The…

  Arutanga CICC

    Arutanga CICC

    Aitutaki

    Lovely whitewashed church originally built in 1828.

