With warm temperatures almost all year round, there isn’t a bad time to visit Rarotonga and the Cook Islands. At any time of year, you can experience stunning beaches, jungle trails, rich Polynesian culture, fabulous cuisine and coral reefs alive with fish of every color, shape and size.

There's always something rewarding to do on these idyllic islands, but some times of year are better than others for specific activities and the busy cultural calendar is also a factor in picking the best time to come.

Here’s our guide to help you choose the right time to visit this tropical paradise, whether you're a solo traveler seeking adventure or a family looking for the perfect tropical winter getaway in the South Pacific.

The peak season brings perfect weather for beach time and activities above and below the water. ChameleonsEye/iStock

July to August is the time for sun, sea, sand and sparkling coral

Located just south of the equator, Rarotonga and the Cook Islands are blessed with a tropical climate that reaches near-perfection from July to August, coinciding with the winter school holidays in New Zealand and Australia. Warm temperatures and limited rainfall draw families seeking a sunny escape from the Southern Hemisphere winter.

This is peak season, so expect to see higher prices for accommodation, lots of people competing for space on tours and flights and busy cafes and restaurants; aim to book ahead for everything. However, this is a great time to explore Rarotonga’s scenic lagoon and trek the island’s densely forested interior. Strong trade winds also make this the best time of the year for kitesurfing.

While daytime temperatures can reach 25°C (77°F), bring a sweater or fleece for those evenings when occasional cold fronts blowing in from Antarctica can make things a little chilly. As compensation, this is a great time for scuba diving and whale-watching season is usually in full swing by July, although climate change is impacting the timing of the migration of Rarotonga’s humpback whales.



The culture of the Cook Islands reaches its peak in late July and early August with the annual Te Maeva Nui festival, celebrating the day the Cook Islands became self-governing on August 4, 1965. Dance, music and art are highlights of this fun-filled weeklong event. August is also the time for the Emo Aito Maori sports contest, celebrating traditional island sports.



The shoulder seasons sees good weather and smaller crowds. Marco Pompeo Photography/500px

April to June and September to December are the months to enjoy the beaches without the crowds

With a perfect balance of warm temperatures and smaller crowds, the two shoulder seasons on either side of the July-to-August peak season are excellent choices for travelers with a little flexibility. Prices are lower, there's less competition for space, and the weather is still good for outdoor activities.



The most populous islands of Rarotonga and Aitutaki are a bit quieter during these months, but they still have an energizing buzz, particularly in December when many Cook Islanders working overseas travel home to spend the holidays with family.

December also marks the beginning of cyclone season, and while major storms are rare, residents always take precautions to ensure they are ready if a storm strikes. If you visit at this time, keep an eye on local weather reports and follow local advice.



From April to June, the country emerges from the rainy season (and cyclone season) into more reliable, drier weather that is perfect for kitesurfing from May onwards. June is a good time of year to explore Rarotonga’s interior, following routes such as the 6km (3.7-mile) cross-island trek, connecting the north and south coasts of this Polynesian paradise.

Cook Islands festivals feature plenty of traditional dancing and music. ChameleonsEye/Shutterstock

The events calendar is busy too. Since the decriminalization of homosexuality in the Cook Islands in 2023, the island has been celebrating LGBTIQ+ culture with a popular Pride march in April. Cook Islanders are passionate about dancing, and March, April and May see local dancers hit the stage to compete in the annual Te Mire Ura contest, which seeks to find the nation’s best movers. New for 2025 is the Rarotonga Open Game Fishing Competition – a big sport-fishing contest.

There are more events from September to December. The Round Rarotonga Road Race brings enthusiastic runners to Rarotonga in September, while Gospel Day on October 26 sees events at churches across the islands as local people celebrate the arrival of Christianity in the Cook Islands.



Water sports are a draw year-round, but canoeing is the focus in November when paddlers from around the world travel to Rarotonga for the annual Vaka Eiva canoeing festival. This is perhaps the biggest sporting event of the year, and often includes performances by top-notch regional musicians and bands.

Throughout the year, you may see local women wearing the ei katu (a crown made with fresh flowers), and be greeted on arrival at the airport with a flower necklace known as an ei, but Rarotonga reaches peak bloom in November or December with the Te Mire Tiare flower festival, which includes competitions, a parade and a pageant.

You'll want to be near the water during the hot and humid months from January to March. Dallas Stribley/Getty Images

January to March is hot and humid, but quieter, and prices fall

The beginning of the calendar year coincides with hot and humid days, making this time of the year perfect for enjoying the water. The islands are at their quietest, so expect to find good deals on accommodation and flights and little traffic while snorkeling in Rarotonga’s brilliant blue lagoon.

This is also the rainy season in the Cook Islands, but downpours typically come in sharp bursts followed by a return to sunshine, and it's easier to find space when booking hotels, tours and activities. There are some interesting events, too, such as the Cook Islands Beach Games – celebrating a wide range of beach sports in January – and Te Pae Tai Nui Mire Atu, a celebration of traditional song-writing in March.

