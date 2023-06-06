Rarotonga

The most populous of the Cook Islands is stunning in its natural beauty and physical drama. A halo of flame-orange coral reef encircles the island, and Rarotonga’s sapphire-blue lagoon is trimmed by sparkling white beaches. Beyond the reef, breakers foam and crash like distant thunder.

  • Muri Beach on Rarotonga in the Cook Islands

    With its four motu (islets), Muri is the most beautiful section of Rarotonga’s encircling lagoon. The blue water is packed with tropical fish, especially…

  • Highland Paradise Cultural Centre

    High above ‘Arorangi, Highland Paradise stands on the site of the old Tinomana village with panoramic views over the west and south coasts. Members of the…

  • Te Vara Nui Cultural Village

    Te Vara Nui combines a purpose-built village showcasing local culture including traditional medicine, carving, tapa making and legends, with one of…

  • Wigmore’s Waterfall

    On the eastern edge of the abandoned Sheraton resort site, a road leads inland to Wigmore’s Waterfall, a lovely cascade dropping into a fresh, cool…

  • Arai-Te-Tonga Marae

    A small sign points off the road to the island’s most important marae site, Arai-Te-Tonga. Situated just off the Ara Metua, there’s a stone-marked koutu …

  • Cook Islands Whale & Wildlife Centre

    Visit this centre to learn about whales and other wildlife frequenting the Cook Islands. It’s an essential stop if you’re planning on going whale watching…

  • Black Rock

    On the northwest coast is Black Rock (Turou), traditionally believed to be where the spirits of the dead commenced their voyage to ‘Avaiki (the afterworld…

  • Matutu Brewery

    Pop in to meet the guys behind Raro's very own craft brewery. Regular beers – also sold around the island – are Mai Lager and Kiva Pale Ale. Seasonal…

Sailboat in the idyllic Muri lagoon in rarotonga in the Cook islands in Polynesia south Pacific.

Beaches

The 6 best beaches in Rarotonga

Jan 10, 2022 • 5 min read

