Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Pete Seaward
The most populous of the Cook Islands is stunning in its natural beauty and physical drama. A halo of flame-orange coral reef encircles the island, and Rarotonga’s sapphire-blue lagoon is trimmed by sparkling white beaches. Beyond the reef, breakers foam and crash like distant thunder.
Rarotonga
With its four motu (islets), Muri is the most beautiful section of Rarotonga’s encircling lagoon. The blue water is packed with tropical fish, especially…
Highland Paradise Cultural Centre
Rarotonga
High above ‘Arorangi, Highland Paradise stands on the site of the old Tinomana village with panoramic views over the west and south coasts. Members of the…
Rarotonga
Te Vara Nui combines a purpose-built village showcasing local culture including traditional medicine, carving, tapa making and legends, with one of…
Rarotonga
On the eastern edge of the abandoned Sheraton resort site, a road leads inland to Wigmore’s Waterfall, a lovely cascade dropping into a fresh, cool…
Rarotonga
A small sign points off the road to the island’s most important marae site, Arai-Te-Tonga. Situated just off the Ara Metua, there’s a stone-marked koutu …
Cook Islands Whale & Wildlife Centre
Rarotonga
Visit this centre to learn about whales and other wildlife frequenting the Cook Islands. It’s an essential stop if you’re planning on going whale watching…
Rarotonga
On the northwest coast is Black Rock (Turou), traditionally believed to be where the spirits of the dead commenced their voyage to ‘Avaiki (the afterworld…
Rarotonga
Pop in to meet the guys behind Raro's very own craft brewery. Regular beers – also sold around the island – are Mai Lager and Kiva Pale Ale. Seasonal…
Filter by interest: