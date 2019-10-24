Home to one of the world’s most accessible live volcanos, the tiny island of Tanna in Vanuatu’s south is ready-made for unforgettable adventures.

Vanuatu is an archipelagic country of 83 islands in the South Pacific. The sixth largest, Tanna is just 40km (25 miles) long and 19km (12 miles) wide – but visitors will find plenty to see and do among its minimally developed tropical landscapes. Two-thirds of the island’s 30,000 inhabitants live traditionally, deep in the mountains, where they raise their families in thatched huts and grow produce in the island’s rich volcanic soil. These resilient local traditions and warm Pacific Islander hospitality – in addition to the exciting allure of wild nature – make Tanna a top location for an adventure holiday. Here are five ways to get the most of it.

Once located, Tanna’s Blue Cave is understandably hard to leave. Emily McAuliffe for Lonely Planet

1. Squeeze your way into the magical Blue Cave

Tanna’s Blue Cave is a remarkable example of nature showing off. The cave is accessed via an unassuming entrance carved in a limestone cliff, and requires a sharp set of eyes (or preferably a tour guide) to spot. You’ll then need to roll into a shallow duck-dive at high tide to pass through the opening.

You’ll pop up in a secret paradise.

Inside, a ray of light beams through an opening at the top of cave, creating an intense spotlight on the turquoise water. Smooth rocks jut out of the water around the cave perimeter: perfect spots for sitting down and taking in the gentle lapping sounds. Don’t forget your waterproof camera or case for your smartphone, for you’ll want a visual memory of this place.

Fireworks on show: Mt Yasur constantly belches lava and smoke. Tom Pfeiffer/VolcanoDiscovery/Getty Images

2. Watch the fireworks at the rim of Mt Yasur volcano

Tanna’s main calling card is its active volcano, Mt Yasur. A thick plume of smoke constantly hovers above the mountain, tempting visitors game enough to peer into its red-hot crater, poised for the intermittent eruptions that shoot streaks of glowing lava up to 200m (656ft) into the air. A small visitor center sits at the base of the mountain, from which guests get transported up the 360m(1181ft)-high mountain in 4WD vehicles. A steep 10-minute walk from the drop-off point leads to the crater rim.

It’s best to arrive late afternoon to admire the elevated view across the green plains and distant mountains in the daylight, then watch the impressive show of lava fireworks after dark. Yasur is a place to keep your wits about you: be sure to heed local warnings and snap selfies with caution, as the rim has no safety railing.

The Sulphur Bay hot spring sits at the base of Mt Yasur. Emily McAuliffe for Lonely Planet

3. Have a soak in Sulphur Bay’s hot spring

Since Sulphur Bay sits at the foot of Mt Yasur, the villagers who live there occupy some of the best real estate on the island. Tropical palm trees fringe a long stretch of white sand, bordered by a mountain on one side and a rugged red cliff face on the other. Beneath the cliff is a shallow hot spring, which runs to a piping 60°C (140°F) at its source but feels more like a pleasant hot bath as it flows downstream and dissipates into the ocean.

Scrub yourself down with the fine black ash of the riverbed as the warm water washes over you, then refresh with a dip in the cool sea. Since the spring acts as their permanent hot-water tap, you might see a few locals doing the same. If asked politely, the residents will be all too willing to host a tour of their village.

Green turtles, eels and spotted rays are known to frequent the coral gardens off the coast of Tanna. Nicky Dowling/Getty Images

4. Go snorkeling and scuba diving to marvel at the sea’s bounty

The waters off Tanna typically have excellent visibility, making the island a prime location for snorkelng and scuba diving. White Grass Ocean Resort and Spa has the only PADI-accredited dive center on the island, Volcano Island Divers, which offers a range of courses for beginners through to seasoned scuba experts. Following an assessment in the pool, go in search of the bale of green turtles known to grace the coral gardens off the short of the resort, and look out for eels, spotted rays and dolphins. Those without dive accreditation can head out with a snorkel.

Divers can choose from a series of other shore and boat dives, including the blue holes, connected by swim-through caverns; the wreck of MV Jean Percy, which sank in 14m (46ft) of water after striking a reef; and Kamtiua Reef, where experienced divers can witness sheer drop-offs and swim with yellowfin tuna and barracuda.

It’s a bumpy journey to Yakel village by 4WD, but the experience is worth the effort. Emily McAuliffe for Lonely Planet

5. Expect a warm welcome at Yakel village

The best way to get an insight into Tanna’s local way of life – seeming unchanged for centuries – is to visit a mountain village. Made famous through the Oscar-nominated film Tanna, Yakel is one of the island’s most popular kastom villages (meaning it respects the island’s traditional way of life) for visitors.

After a rough 4WD trip through the mountains, community members will greet you with a traditional dance, singing and stomping the dirt dressed in grass skirts and loin sheaths. After the performance, let the locals lead you to their village, where chickens and pigs roam freely among thatched living quarters.

The lure of commerce hasn’t escaped the village people, so bring some cash if you want to pick up local handicrafts.

How to get to Tanna Island

Tanna’s Whitegrass Airport is less than an hour flight south of the country's capital, Port Vila, with operators like Air Taxi Vanuatu providing regular service.