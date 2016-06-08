Shore Excursion: Full-Day Vanuatu Sightseeing Tour from Port Vila

Your full-day shore excursion begins when you are picked up from the Vila star/main wharf at Port Vila around 9am (dependent on the arrival time of your cruise ship). You will have a short safety briefing before heading off for the day. Departing from the town area you'll first see the green vegetation of the Island. You will travel in a fully air-conditioned bus. With a guaranteed window seat, you can sit back and relax as you enjoy the incredible views and the natural features of this beautiful island nation. Your senses will come alive when you take this tour that encompasses locally grown coffee, the native culture and customs and a stop to one of the islands amazing cascades. You will first travel to a coffee factory that is a true Vanuatu success story. Tanna coffee is grown under the shadows of the still active Yasur Volcano. It is the active volcanos influence that makes this coffee so unique. Tanna coffee accomplishes its award winning high quality through natural means by hand harvesting only optimum ripe cherries, same day processing, natural fermentation methods and sun drying. The manual processing techniques are what makes this coffee so unique, and it will delight any serious coffee drinker or discerning connoisseur. Your next stop will be the Mele Village just 20 minutes north of town. Visit the Secret Garden and discover this mix of wildlife and culture at this stop. A local guide explains aspects of the Melanesian culture and offers a glimpse into the tribal history of Vanuatu, from cannibalism, volcanic activity and land diving traditions to their fight to become independent of the British and French in 1980. Enjoy a cultural show with singing and dancing and wander around to truly experience the beauty of the Garden. Continue on to the Cascades. With plenty of places to stop and take photos you eventually make your way to a beautiful cascade where you can also dive into the pool for a refreshing swim. Next you will travel to the world’s only underwater post office. From the Hideaway Resort it’s possible to purchase a special, waterproof postcard and snorkel down to send it! Don't forget to take your underwater camera for proof of sending this precious piece of mail. Finish off the day with some shopping and a stop at the Duty Free shops before returning to the pier area. An additional drop off at the wharf market is made available if you would like to continue to shop before re-boarding your ship.