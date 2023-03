Just 100m or so offshore from Mele Beach, Hideaway Island isn't all that hidden but it's one of Vila's favourite spots for snorkelling, diving or just enjoying lunch at the island's resort (nonguests can access the marine park until 4pm). The free ferry putts out from in front of the Beach Bar regularly and once on the island you can snorkel in the marine sanctuary, join a dive tour and send a waterproof postcard from the world's only underwater post office.