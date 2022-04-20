Port Vila

Overview

Set around pretty Vila Bay and a series of lagoons, beaches and offshore islands, Port Vila is a surprisingly compact but energetic town. It's a little rough around the edges, with a few traffic-clogged main streets offering up a supply of souvenirs, markets, and waterfront restaurants and cafes with some lingering French influences. Beneath this veneer is an odd mix of holidaymakers, cruise ship day trippers, expats and yachties, along with ni-Van drawn from all over the archipelago.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Mele Cascades Waterfall Port Vila Vanuatu

    Mele Cascades

    Port Vila

    This popular and photogenic swimming spot is 10km from Port Vila. A series of clear aquamarine pools terrace up the hillside, culminating in an impressive…

  • National Museum of Vanuatu

    National Museum of Vanuatu

    Port Vila

    This excellent museum, in a soaring traditional building opposite the parliament, has a well-displayed collection of traditional artefacts such as tamtam …

  • Bungalows on Iririki Island and yachts on Mele Bay from Port Vila.

    Iririki Island

    Port Vila

    Iririki is the green, bungalow-laden island right across from Port Vila’s waterfront; it was closed following Cyclone Pam in 2015 but is expected to…

  • Hideaway Island

    Hideaway Island

    Port Vila

    Just 100m or so offshore from Mele Beach, Hideaway Island isn't all that hidden but it's one of Vila's favourite spots for snorkelling, diving or just…

  • Ekasup Cultural Village

    Ekasup Cultural Village

    Port Vila

    Futuna islanders talk about and demonstrate their traditional lifestyle at their kastom village. If you're not heading out to other islands, this is an…

  • Erakor Island

    Erakor Island

    Port Vila

    Erakor is one of Vila's excellent resort islands. Day trippers can swim and snorkel at the shallow white-sand beach, kayak around the island or dine in…

  • Vila Outdoor Market

    Vila Outdoor Market

    Port Vila

    Vila’s colourful waterfront covered market (also known as the Mama's Market) is open round the clock from Monday morning to noon on Saturday with women…

  • Summit

    Summit

    Port Vila

    Take the winding road up to the Summit to visit these botanic gardens offering wonderful views over Mele Bay. There's a plant distillery producing…

