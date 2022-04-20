Shop
Set around pretty Vila Bay and a series of lagoons, beaches and offshore islands, Port Vila is a surprisingly compact but energetic town. It's a little rough around the edges, with a few traffic-clogged main streets offering up a supply of souvenirs, markets, and waterfront restaurants and cafes with some lingering French influences. Beneath this veneer is an odd mix of holidaymakers, cruise ship day trippers, expats and yachties, along with ni-Van drawn from all over the archipelago.
This popular and photogenic swimming spot is 10km from Port Vila. A series of clear aquamarine pools terrace up the hillside, culminating in an impressive…
This excellent museum, in a soaring traditional building opposite the parliament, has a well-displayed collection of traditional artefacts such as tamtam …
Iririki is the green, bungalow-laden island right across from Port Vila’s waterfront; it was closed following Cyclone Pam in 2015 but is expected to…
Just 100m or so offshore from Mele Beach, Hideaway Island isn't all that hidden but it's one of Vila's favourite spots for snorkelling, diving or just…
Futuna islanders talk about and demonstrate their traditional lifestyle at their kastom village. If you're not heading out to other islands, this is an…
Erakor is one of Vila's excellent resort islands. Day trippers can swim and snorkel at the shallow white-sand beach, kayak around the island or dine in…
Vila’s colourful waterfront covered market (also known as the Mama's Market) is open round the clock from Monday morning to noon on Saturday with women…
Take the winding road up to the Summit to visit these botanic gardens offering wonderful views over Mele Bay. There's a plant distillery producing…
