National Museum of Vanuatu

This excellent museum, in a soaring traditional building opposite the parliament, has a well-displayed collection of traditional artefacts such as tamtam (slit gongs or slit drums), outrigger canoes, ceremonial headdresses, shell jewellery and examples of Lapita and Wusi pottery. There's an interesting photographic display on the unearthing of Chief Roi Mata's burial site. One-hour guided tours include a traditional instrument demonstration and sand drawing.